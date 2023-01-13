Read full article on original website
Padres make MLB history with record signing
The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
Yankees sign elite international prospect Brandon Mayea for $4.35 million
As Jasson Dominguez makes his way toward The Bronx, the Yankees made another investment in the international market on Sunday, agreeing to terms with outfielder Brandon Mayea, according to a source. The 17-year-old Mayea is from Cuba and is set to get $4.35 million, according to sources, which is the majority of the Yankees $5.2 million international pool. He adds to minor league depth that includes Dominguez, as well as last year’s signee, Roderick Arias. The right-handed hitting Mayea was a shortstop before switching to center field. Scouts like his arm at short, as well as his promising power at the plate. While some consider Mayea a top-10 international talent, some see him as one of the top two players on the international market this year, along with Ethan Salas, a catcher signed by the Padres.
Report: Rangers To Sign Hall of Famer's Son
Pablo Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and brother of All-Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Major League Baseball Star Announces Retirement
With about one month until pitchers and catchers report across Major League Baseball, one player has decided to call it a career and retire as the offseason is coming to a close.
Phillies Sign Top International Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to terms with a top-15 prospect on international signing day.
Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team
The Vladimir Guerrero MLB pipeline continues to grow. Vlad’s son Pablo on Sunday signed a contract with the Texas Rangers franchise. Vlad called himself a “proud father” and congratulated his son on signing. Padre orgulloso. ❤️ Proud Dad. 🫶 #VG27 pic.twitter.com/znD0VA0trW — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) January 15, 2023 Here was Vlad’s other tweet: “A new... The post Another son of Vladimir Guerrero signs with MLB team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Red Sox Reportedly Add Slugger With Elite Power To Bolster Catching Depth
The Boston Red Sox added a catcher with intriguing traits to compete with Reese McGuire and Connor Wong.
Major League Baseball Star Dies After Career With Historical Feat
When you have a long career in any field, you can make history in a number of ways. It is perhaps even easier when you are in a career that not many people can get into. Professional sports is one such field, and we have lost a Major League Baseball star that can lay claim to something only one other man has ever done.
A-Rod’s welcome message to Carlos Correa will hit Yankees fans strangely
During the endgame of Carlos Correa’s 2022-23 free agency (Parts III and IV of a two-year saga), we heard plenty about the shortstop’s interest in the New York Yankees, as well as the generalities of the New York City lifestyle. According to Jon Heyman, in the wake of...
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes Away
Baseball is filled with rich history and a long storied past. It is always sad when a former player's chapter ends. Unfortunately, we were alerted to the loss of a former Major League Baseball player and Minnesota Gophers great.
Angels Roster News: Halos Sign Former Astros Utility Man to Minor League Deal
They’re continuing to add via minor league deals.
Signing Former All-Star Outfielder Could Give Red Sox Needed Power Boost, Flexibility
Who should the Red Sox look into signing?
Chicago Cubs Fans Celebrate Major Team Announcement Heading Into New Season
Teams are making their flinal large moves to bolster their Major League Baseball teams less than a month and a half before they will report to Spring Training locations across the states of Florida and Arizona, and on Saturday, one team that has been quite active this offseason made another major move.
Red Sox Reportedly Sign Top International Prospect With All-Star Comparision
The Boston Red Sox have made franchise-altering moves during the international signing period in years past, and are hoping their additions this time around have similar effects. The current face of the franchise, superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, signed with Boston as a teenager in 2013 and Xander Bogaerts did...
Phillies Fans Will See Legend Back in Uniform
Philadelphia Phillies fans can look forward to seeing a beloved player back in uniform.
Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Intriguing Padres Duo; Would Be Solid Trade Candidates
Boston reportedly has shown an interest in two Padres defensive wizards
Royals Rumblings - News for January 18, 2023
At Royals Farm Report, Alex Duvall figures out what it would take for the Royals offense to be in the top 10 in MLB. Former Royal Andrés Machado (two appearances in 2017) was outrighted to Triple-A by the Nationals. (Am I reaching for Royals connections because it is late January and news is thin? YES.)
Report: Red Sox interested in two veteran infielders
The Boston Red Sox appear to be searching for a Trevor Story replacement with the middle infielder expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023 MLB season. Story underwent elbow surgery on Monday, leaving the Red Sox with an even bigger question mark at shortstop following the departure of Xander Bogaerts. While utility man Kiké Hernandez is a candidate to replace Story, that would leave Boston with a hole in center field.
Former Angel Starting Pitcher Trying to Make an MLB Comeback
He hasn't pitched in over a year.
