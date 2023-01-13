An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.

