telecompetitor.com
Antin Completes Acquisition of Empire Access and North Penn
New York, Paris, London – January 17, 2023 – Antin Infrastructure Partners (“Antin”, Ticker: ANTIN – ISIN: FR0014005AL0) announced today that it has completed the acquisitions of Empire Access and North Penn Telephone (together, “Empire”), leading fiber-to-the-premise (“FTTP”) broadband providers in New York and Pennsylvania.
utilitydive.com
New Mexico transmission authority backs 400-mile Invenergy project
A 400-mile transmission project backed by Invenergy now has the formal support of the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority and a plan to launch operations by 2028. The New Mexico North Path line would support up to 4 GW of renewable energy produced in the northeastern portion of the...
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off
VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Piece of Arkansas History Earns National Designation
More than four years ago I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.
KARK
Apply to become an intern for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this summer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications for summer internships until March 31, 2023. These internships, funded by sales of the AGFC’s Conservation License Plates, let students gain hands-on training and experience needed to compete for a future career in conservation.
coloradopolitics.com
Policy imperils stray cattle in New Mexico | GABEL
Last spring, a chopper banked and rounded a towering rocky outcrop in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. It is incredibly rough terrain with towering rock walls and deep coulees, a river snaking through it. As the chopper rose over the last ridge and dropped below into the river bottom, the snipers took their positions. They were government gunmen in a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) helicopter.
New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
Doctors comment on repeal of COVID-19 executive orders
Last week, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders repealed five executive orders related to COVID-19, including a Post Peak COVID-19 Response Advisory Committee, an Arkansas Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Steering Committee, COVID-19 Testing Advisory Group, among others.
newsfromthestates.com
Union: NM calling state employees back to in-person work without much of a plan
Being able to telework the last couple of years helped many state of New Mexico employees and protected their health, workers say as the government looks to end the practice. The local chapter of a union is holding a rally Tuesday morning to protest the administration's requirement that state workers return in-person soon. (Stock photo via Getty Images)
pinonpost.com
Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’
Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
KATV
Arkansas lawmaker files bill to designate public school rooms to 'birth-assigned gender'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A bill filed in the Arkansas Legislature on Tuesday seeks to require public and charter public schools to designate rooms based on "birth-assigned gender" for overnight trips, restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and other rooms in which students may be in "various stages of undress in the presence of other individuals."
Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game
An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes
Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
State legislators hoping to axe certain driver’s license suspension fees
A bipartisan effort is working its way through the Roundhouse to let people whose licenses are suspended get them back without having to pay a fee.
pinonpost.com
Opening day: MLG goes leftward, Dems boot moderate from powerful chair post
On Tuesday, the New Mexico Legislature met for the first session of the 56th Legislature, which is meeting for 60 days this year. 17 new members were sworn in, and Democrats elected Rep. Javier Martínez (D-Bernalillo) as the next state House speaker, succeeding former Speaker Brian Egolf (D-Santa Fe).
KATV
Arkansas restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg costs
As the price of eggs continue to go up around the country, local restaurants are left to juggle paying higher prices and keeping prices down for their customers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of Januart 12th 2023, the average price of large Grade A eggs per dozen went up .66 from last month to $4.45.
KOAT 7
New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña
SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham speaking out in her State of the State Address, less than...
