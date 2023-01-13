ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

telecompetitor.com

Antin Completes Acquisition of Empire Access and North Penn

New York, Paris, London – January 17, 2023 – Antin Infrastructure Partners (“Antin”, Ticker: ANTIN – ISIN: FR0014005AL0) announced today that it has completed the acquisitions of Empire Access and North Penn Telephone (together, “Empire”), leading fiber-to-the-premise (“FTTP”) broadband providers in New York and Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
utilitydive.com

New Mexico transmission authority backs 400-mile Invenergy project

A 400-mile transmission project backed by Invenergy now has the formal support of the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority and a plan to launch operations by 2028. The New Mexico North Path line would support up to 4 GW of renewable energy produced in the northeastern portion of the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Hill

Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales

A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WYOMING STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas pharmacies sue after opioid supplier cuts them off

VAN BUREN, Ark. — According to an article from Arkansas Business, for years pharmaceutical wholesalers were accused of doing too little to stop the opioid epidemic. Now one is accused of doing too much. Pharmacies say that one of the country’s largest wholesale pharmaceutical distributors, AmerisourceBergen Drug Corp. of...
VAN BUREN, AR
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Piece of Arkansas History Earns National Designation

More than four years ago I used this space to share the ongoing efforts to preserve the Butterfield Overland Trail, a piece of Arkansas’s history that helped shape westward expansion. Now there is more to celebrate as legislation I championed to designate this landmark pathway as a national historic trail has been signed into law.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Apply to become an intern for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission this summer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is accepting applications for summer internships until March 31, 2023. These internships, funded by sales of the AGFC’s Conservation License Plates, let students gain hands-on training and experience needed to compete for a future career in conservation.
ARKANSAS STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Policy imperils stray cattle in New Mexico | GABEL

Last spring, a chopper banked and rounded a towering rocky outcrop in the Gila National Forest in southwestern New Mexico. It is incredibly rough terrain with towering rock walls and deep coulees, a river snaking through it. As the chopper rose over the last ridge and dropped below into the river bottom, the snipers took their positions. They were government gunmen in a USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) helicopter.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Republicans respond to Governor’s State of the State address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Republican lawmakers are responding to Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s 2023 State of the State address. In the minority, Republicans face Democratic control in the House, Senate and Executive branches during the 60-day session. House Republican Leader Ryan Lane (Aztec) issued a statement following the Governor’s speech Tuesday. A second […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
COLORADO STATE
newsfromthestates.com

Union: NM calling state employees back to in-person work without much of a plan

Being able to telework the last couple of years helped many state of New Mexico employees and protected their health, workers say as the government looks to end the practice. The local chapter of a union is holding a rally Tuesday morning to protest the administration's requirement that state workers return in-person soon. (Stock photo via Getty Images)
pinonpost.com

Lujan Grisham surprises with support for ‘School Choice Week’

Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham made a surprise proclamation honoring School Choice Week, which commemorates school choice and the betterment of educational opportunities for students. Lujan Grisham declared January 22-28, 2023 as School Choice Week in the state, writing in the proclamation that “educational variety not only helps to diversify...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Eagle 106.3

Arkansas Woman Wins $1 Million Dollars in Arkansas Lottery Game

An Arkansas woman from Conway is now a millionaire thanks to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery "Play it Again" drawing. The woman who wants to remain anonymous thought it was a scam when she received a certified letter on Thursday, January 12, 2023, stating she had won $1 million dollars. The Faulkner County woman called the number on the letter and claimed her million-dollar prize from the ASL Claim Center in Little Rock. The claimant’s name was randomly selected from all the eligible entries players had submitted from non-winning instant scratch-off tickets.
ARKANSAS STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $1,500 in Tax Rebates: New Mexico Governor Proposes

Governor Lujan Grisham has proposed up to $1,500 in tax rebates for the residents of New Mexico. According to the governor’s proposal, a $1 billion budget would be allocated for the rebates. According to the New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state has a budget of $9.4 billion....
NEW MEXICO STATE
KATV

Arkansas restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg costs

As the price of eggs continue to go up around the country, local restaurants are left to juggle paying higher prices and keeping prices down for their customers. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of Januart 12th 2023, the average price of large Grade A eggs per dozen went up .66 from last month to $4.45.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOAT 7

New Mexico legislators speak out after arrest of Solomon Peña

SANTA FE, N.M. — A big opening day for New Mexico's 56th legislative session. While many priorities were top of mind for lawmakers, one topic was evident. "XX," Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D - New Mexico) said. Grisham speaking out in her State of the State Address, less than...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

