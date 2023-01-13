Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
Denver buys another homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroomHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
DougCo school nurse finalist for school nurse of the year awardSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Suspected street racer, drunk driver involved in crash that injured 7 people in Colorado
A crash involving a suspected street racer and a drunk driver left seven people injured in Denver early on Saturday morning, according to officials from the Denver Police Department (DPD). Police and crews from the Denver Fire Department responded to the intersection of Federal Boulevard and Jewell Avenue at about...
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
Westword
What Happens When a Denver Home Becomes Contaminated With Meth?
Not long after local landlord Jay Cismaru purchased an apartment in a building on West Hampden Avenue near South Sheridan Boulevard, he was expecting the current tenant to move out and a new one to move in. But his plans were completely upended on November 4, when the Denver Police Department — including SWAT officers — executed a search warrant at the place.
Man found dead in Lone Tree home, shelter-in-place lifted
Police have issued a shelter-in-place for a Lone Tree neighborhood due to shots fired.
1 seriously injured in crash on Quebec Street
One person was seriously injured in a crash that closed streets in the North Park Hill neighborhood.
Truck and trailer with show pigs stolen from family in Denver for Stock Show
A truck and trailer containing two show pigs were stolen from a family in Denver for the National Western Stock Show this weekend, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News. Miles Lee, who turned 19 Sunday, was here to compete in the Junior Market Swine Division Monday, in what would...
Westword
One of the Last Holdout Houses in RiNo Could Soon Disappear
When Bruce Wayne Carl moved into the one-bedroom apartment on the end of an old rowhouse complex at 37th and Marion last year, each of the five connected units had their own gate, their own little front yard behind a wrought-iron fence. Carl hadn’t been there long when he noticed some workers messing around out front; when he asked, he learned that someone had offered to buy the antique fencing.
KDVR.com
12-year-old's family pleading for her to come home
Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. 12-year-old’s family pleading for her to come home. Thornton Police are asking for information about a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Friday. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall,...
Fort Morgan Times
Pain and prison, then peace: How a Denver shooter and victim reconciled two decades after the shot was fired
Twenty-three years after Jonathan Nelson shot Matthew Roberts in the stomach at a party in East Park Hill, the two men sat down to brunch with their wives. It was the first time the two men had ever spoken. They’d chosen drastically different lives since that night in 1998, and when they met on that day in October 2021, Nelson had just left prison. Roberts, by then, was working with the Denver Police Department’s victim assistance unit.
16-year-old takes barrel racing by storm
Jackson now has thirteen years of experience under her belt. It was just a matter of time for her to rodeo.
Second crash occurs nearby while police clear initial crash in Arvada
A motorcycle and a vehicle collided Sunday afternoon while police were already clearing a non-injury crash nearby.
Westword
It's the End of an Era: Work & Class Co-Owner Tony Maciag Is Retiring
Tony Maciag and Dana Rodriguez are an odd couple in the Denver dining scene. Originally from the Detroit area, Maciag is a self-described introvert known for his gruff (or, as Rodriguez describes it, "grumpy") demeanor. He started working in restaurants more than three decades ago as a way to challenge himself before realizing that he was "pretty good at it," he says. He moved to Denver in 1992, working the front of the house at spots like Trinity Grille and Mel's along the way.
Biggest January snowstorm in 30-plus years likely to hit Denver
Don't take the forecast lightly, Denverites – tonight is likely to bring the biggest January snowstorm to hit the Mile High City in over 30 years. According to the National Weather Service, those in downtown Denver should expect about eight inches of snow tonight into tomorrow morning, with a high-end forecast of 13 inches. The most recent time a January storm dropped more than eight inches of snow in Denver over the course of 24 hours was in 1992, when 13.8 inches of snow fell on January 7. If eight inches of snow does end up falling, it would be tied for the 7th-largest 'one day' January snow total for the city (tying January 24, 1921). None of Denver's 10 largest one-day January snowfalls have taken place since 1992, with the 10th-largest one-day January snowfall dropping 7 inches on January 26, 1944. Data goes back to 1882.
Two stolen show pigs found
The case of the missing pigs has been solved. Miles Lee, his brother Chance and their family were in Denver to compete in the Junor Market Swine Division at the National Western Stock Show, KMGH reported. But before they were able to show off the pigs they had raised, the...
Body discovered at Colorado park, homicide investigation underway
An investigation is underway after the body of a 32-year-old man was discovered at Ramsier Park in Greeley on Saturday, according to officials from the Greeley Police Department. At around 1:30 AM on Saturday, police began receiving reports of a "downed person" on the south side of the park, in...
Aurora businesses struggling months after explosion at nearby apartments
The Saturday lunch rush that once filled the business at the Parkside Eatery in Aurora has been slower than usual, more than four months after an explosion at a nearby apartment complex.
coloradopolitics.com
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
Arrest made after man found stabbed to death in Denver park
A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of a stabbing victim who died in Denver's Mar Lee neighborhood on Saturday.
One of Colorado’s Oldest BBQ Joints is Getting Set to Shut Its Doors
All good things come to an end, they say. This BBQ restaurant in Colorado has been serving up very good food for over four decades, but the time has come to move on. The man who began this joint worked with two legendary professionals. One, when he played for the New York Jets, and one after he left football to start a new career in the Denver area.
Westword
How Hard Is It to Open a Club in LoDo? Ask the GM at Status Ultra Lounge
Walking down Blake Street from Coors Field on a weekend night, bar after bar feels eerily similar, often overly crowded with patrons and brimming with pent-up energy. Now there's a new spot adding to the area's vibe: Status Ultra Lounge, which opened on New Year's Eve at 1822 Blake Street. The location was once Vesta, an upscale restaurant that closed in 2020 after 23 years in business. The building also briefly housed the gay nightclub Sir, which opened last January but shuttered in April; the owners told Westword that the needs of the community didn't quite align with their vision.
Comments / 1