republic-online.com
Leavenworth County farm winery blending litigation, politics in bitter property tax dispute
Bryan Zesiger, co-owner of Z&M Twisted Vineyard north of Lawrence, is challenging a Leavenworth County decision to classify a winery tasting room as commercial property rather than an agricultural use. Zesiger lost his appeal to the Kansas Board of Tax Appeals. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)
republic-online.com
PHS grad receives Patriot Award from PGA
LOS ANGELES — When Jim Dennerline graduated from Paola High School in 1969, the Vietnam War was still raging overseas and impacting the lives of countless young Americans being called into service. Jim qualified for a student deferment because he got a golf scholarship to attend the University of...
republic-online.com
PHS theatre students shine at Kansas Thespian Festival
WICHITA — Paola High School theatre students have proven once again that their Troupe 66 is one of the best thespian groups in the state. Director Leslie Coats took 36 students to the Kansas Thespian Festival in Wichita earlier this month. The theatre students performed “Dear America: Letters Home From Vietnam” Saturday, Jan. 7, on the main stage at the Mary Jane Teall Theater inside the Century II Performing Arts & Convention Center.
republic-online.com
Retirement reception planned for Teresa Reeves
The public is invited to attend a retirement reception for longtime county Planning and Zoning Director Teresa Reeves on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The reception for Reeves will begin following the County Commission’s 1 p.m. meeting in the commission chambers, located on the first floor of the Miami County Administration Building, 201 S. Pearl St., Paola.
republic-online.com
Osawatomie wrestlers place eighth at Bonner Springs
BONNER SPRINGS — The Osawatomie Trojans had four wrestlers place in the top four of their weight classifications in the Bonner Springs Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Trojans posted 73 points, placing eighth in the team standings.
republic-online.com
Paola family rebuilding after devastating fire
PAOLA — One year after watching her Paola home go up in flames, taking with it a cherished pet and a lifetime of memories, Jennifer Morris and her family are choosing to build a new life and make new memories on the same lot in Heatherwood Estates. Jennifer said...
republic-online.com
Spring Hill boys, girls win team titles at Blue Valley West
OVERLAND PARK — The Spring Hill Broncos and the Lady Broncos won team titles at the Blue Valley West Invitational. The Spring Hill Broncos went 5-0 to win the dual-style boys tournament Friday, Jan. 13.
republic-online.com
Trojans win 4 OT thriller against rival Buffalos
LA CYGNE — The Osawatomie Trojans defeated the rival Prairie View Buffalos in a four-overtime thriller on winter homecoming, 66-61, on Friday the 13th. Defense set the tone for Osawatomie, blocking 12 shots with 11 steals. The Trojans also protected the glass on both ends of the court, coming down with 57 rebounds.
