Inside Texas Politics: Flashpoints begin to emerge in 88th Texas Legislative Session
Leaders are considering direct payments to Texans, raising the minimum age to purchase firearms and adding appraisal reform to property tax cuts. How likely is each?
'Hell naw fish': Creature 'straight outta the depths of hell' found on Crystal Beach
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — A woman picking up shells on Crystal Beach along the Bolivar Peninsula earlier this month also spotted something unexpected. The dead creature with sharp teeth was kinda creepy, but Suzanne Choate Arceneaux was curious to find out what it was so she shared a photo on Facebook.
Why you should closely check the odometer on that used car you're thinking of buying
SAN ANTONIO — Used car buyers want both a good price and low mileage. You may want to jump on a great deal before it disappears, but be suspicious. Texas ranks second in the nation when it comes to the number of vehicles on the road with rolled-back odometers. San Antonio ranks better at 19th in the U.S., but do not take chances because it will cost down the road.
