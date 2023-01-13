SAN ANTONIO — Used car buyers want both a good price and low mileage. You may want to jump on a great deal before it disappears, but be suspicious. Texas ranks second in the nation when it comes to the number of vehicles on the road with rolled-back odometers. San Antonio ranks better at 19th in the U.S., but do not take chances because it will cost down the road.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO