Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Grand Opening Baptist Memorial-UC Women’s Health Center Tuesday
Union City Tenn–The public is invited to the Grand Opening of the Baptist Memorial-Union City Physician Office Building featuring Women’s Health Center. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 17. The grand opening for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City’s Phyisician Office Building will include tours of...
wpsdlocal6.com
Free health screening event to be held at Carbondale apartment complex
CARBONDALE, IL — An apartment complex in Carbondale, Illinois, will host a Community Health Fair next week in collaboration with two local health care providers. The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Cornerstone Apartments clubhouse at 250 Lewis Lane in Carbondale.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray gym collecting donations for Merryman House
MURRAY, KY — A local female-only gym is stepping up to support women struggling with domestic violence. Brittany Wiggins Fitness in Murray is collecting donations this month for domestic violence crisis center the Merryman House. They're gathering things like bath essentials and household cleaning supplies. The gym's owners tell...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mug Monday: Starfish Orphan Ministry seeks new, gently used boot donations
PADUCAH — Local nonprofit Starfish Orphan Ministry believes "everyone can make a difference, one child at a time!" They're hoping the community takes the sentiment to heart as they request new or gently-used boots in men and boys' sizes. The ministry says shoes can be dropped off during their...
wpsdlocal6.com
988 suicide and crisis lifeline marks 6 months, local mental health provider sees increase in calls
PADUCAH — If you're experiencing a mental health crisis or dealing with suicidal thoughts, the 988 lifeline can help. You call or text to be connected to one of more than 200 organizations across the country that can listen and help. One of those organizations, Four Rivers Behavioral Health,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Mayfield Lions Club remembers decades-long service of former club leader
MAYFIELD, KY — Gerald McClain was a pillar of the Mayfield Lions Club. That's according to a Facebook post from the club, announcing the former leader's death at the age of 79. McClain was a club leader for nearly six decades, the MLC explains, noting they frequently joked he...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local talent needed: Rent One Park calls for commercial actors
MARION, IL — Are you looking for your 15 minutes of local fame?. Rent One Park is looking to fill several roles for a series of commercials to be filmed and broadcast in Southern Illinois. According to a Monday release, they are looking for principal talent and extras. Principal...
wpsdlocal6.com
Casting call set for Saturday for Rent One Park commercials
MARION, IL — Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, is looking to cast local actors for a series of commercials to be recorded and broadcast in southern Illinois. Black Diamond/Oasis Outdoors announced a casting call event sent for Saturday at the Rent One Park Diamond Club. A news release...
WBBJ
The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
wpsdlocal6.com
Service & Sacrifice: Two rescue squad members log nearly 100 years of service combined
OBION COUNTY, TN — In an emergency, you call them. First responders are critical; many times they make the difference between life and death. And in many cases, they're volunteering to put themselves in harm's way to help you. That includes the men and women of the Obion County Rescue Squad.
wpsdlocal6.com
As students return after winter break, what is Southern Illinois University doing about gun violence?
CARBONDALE, IL — Gun violence at an off-campus party in Carbondale, Illinois, forever changed Michelle Dietzel’s world. She was a transfer student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, and now she hopes the school will continue to fight against gun violence in the community. This, as SIU students return...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fostering assistance need
Humane Society in "desperate need" of foster homes, following septic issue. In a social media post, The McCracken County Humane Society is asking the community for people that can foster animals. After finding issues with their septic system, they are looking to reduce the number of dogs in their care.
KFVS12
Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local organizations host celebrations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
PADUCAH, KY — Several local organizations are gearing-up for their Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations on Monday, but the rainy weather has seen the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP alter their plans. Paducah. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP begins their Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the MLK monument, followed by...
kbsi23.com
2 Paducah men face drug charges after detectives find drugs in home
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 12. Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Northview Drive in Paducah following an investigation into illegal drugs. During the...
KFVS12
Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.
The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting to address gun control issues. First person of color to take oath as State Treasurer of Mo. The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza. The...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Officers locate escaped Webster County Inmate
DIXON, KY — Kentucky State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say escaped from the Webster County Detention Center Sunday afternoon. According to a Monday release, 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper was last seen wearing a tan jacket that says "Webster Co. Jail," blue jeans, and white shoes.
KFVS12
Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning, January 15. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street around 1:57 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots in an unknown direction.
wpsdlocal6.com
Humane Society in "desperate need" of foster homes, following septic issue
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY-- The McCracken County Humane Society needs your help. In a social media post, the organization is asking the community for people that can foster animals. After finding issues with their septic system, they are looking to reduce the number of dogs in their care. This is 2-month...
Comments / 0