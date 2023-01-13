ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

radionwtn.com

Grand Opening Baptist Memorial-UC Women’s Health Center Tuesday

Union City Tenn–The public is invited to the Grand Opening of the Baptist Memorial-Union City Physician Office Building featuring Women’s Health Center. The ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 17. The grand opening for Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City’s Phyisician Office Building will include tours of...
UNION CITY, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Murray gym collecting donations for Merryman House

MURRAY, KY — A local female-only gym is stepping up to support women struggling with domestic violence. Brittany Wiggins Fitness in Murray is collecting donations this month for domestic violence crisis center the Merryman House. They're gathering things like bath essentials and household cleaning supplies. The gym's owners tell...
MURRAY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local talent needed: Rent One Park calls for commercial actors

MARION, IL — Are you looking for your 15 minutes of local fame?. Rent One Park is looking to fill several roles for a series of commercials to be filmed and broadcast in Southern Illinois. According to a Monday release, they are looking for principal talent and extras. Principal...
MARION, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Casting call set for Saturday for Rent One Park commercials

MARION, IL — Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois, is looking to cast local actors for a series of commercials to be recorded and broadcast in southern Illinois. Black Diamond/Oasis Outdoors announced a casting call event sent for Saturday at the Rent One Park Diamond Club. A news release...
MARION, IL
WBBJ

The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
MARTIN, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Fostering assistance need

Humane Society in "desperate need" of foster homes, following septic issue. In a social media post, The McCracken County Humane Society is asking the community for people that can foster animals. After finding issues with their septic system, they are looking to reduce the number of dogs in their care.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Mayfield woman arrested for entering a local residence

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman in Mayfield, Ky., has been arrested after she entered a local residence without the resident’s consent. On January 13, the Mayfield Police Department responded to a woman breaking into and entering a local residence. According to a release from the Mayfield Police Department,...
MAYFIELD, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Local organizations host celebrations in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

PADUCAH, KY — Several local organizations are gearing-up for their Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations on Monday, but the rainy weather has seen the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP alter their plans. Paducah. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP begins their Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration at the MLK monument, followed by...
PADUCAH, KY
kbsi23.com

2 Paducah men face drug charges after detectives find drugs in home

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Two Paducah men face drug charges after detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on January 12. Detectives executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of Northview Drive in Paducah following an investigation into illegal drugs. During the...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Shots fire, woman arrested Carbondale Police Dept.

The public was invited to attend a town hall-style meeting to address gun control issues. First person of color to take oath as State Treasurer of Mo. The city is offering a $1,000 reward for information on the person or persons responsible for vandalizing the Herrin Doughboy Memorial Plaza. The...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Officers locate escaped Webster County Inmate

DIXON, KY — Kentucky State Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man they say escaped from the Webster County Detention Center Sunday afternoon. According to a Monday release, 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper was last seen wearing a tan jacket that says "Webster Co. Jail," blue jeans, and white shoes.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale police looking for 2 people after shots fired in crowd

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two people after shots were fired in a crowd early Sunday morning, January 15. According to a release from the Carbondale Police Department, officers were monitoring a large crowd in the 200 block of West Main Street around 1:57 a.m. when an unidentified person fired several shots in an unknown direction.
CARBONDALE, IL

