Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Candace Cameron Bure Blasted by ‘Who’s the Boss’ Actor Over Controversial 2015 Interview
Former Full House star and TV personality Candace Cameron Bure is catching some major heat right now. This comes as the longtime actress, entrepreneur, and host is facing pushback for a controversial interview with former Who’s The Boss actor Danny Pintauro. According to reports via The Daily Mail, Danny...
Kim Kardashian Jokingly Mocks Kylie Jenner By Using Her Products In ‘Bad Makeup’ TikTok: Watch
At first watch, one might not see Kim Kardashian throw a bit of shade towards Kylie Jenner in the recent video uploaded to the @KimAndNorth TikTok page. Kim, 42, breaks out the makeup while Millie B’s “M to the B” (aka the song that helped launch Bella Poarch) plays. With help from products, Kim gives herself some thick eyebrows, some double – triple? – lashes, poorly blended concealer, and some outrageous lipstick. But, towards the end of the video, Kim reveals she’s using Kylie’s branded makeup to pull off this look.
Coel, Cruz, Federer, Lipa and Wintour are Met Gala chairs
A starry group of celebs from film, TV, sports, music and fashion will be channeling the Lagerfeld Look at this year’s Met Gala on May 1. Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa and Anna Wintour are the evening’s co-chairs. Also announced Wednesday was the dress...
