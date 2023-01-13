A young man was knifed on a Lower Manhattan subway train by an attacker who made an apparent anti-white comment — one of at least seven violent-crime victims in the Big Apple over the weekend, cops say. The 24-year-old victim boarded a southbound N subway with three friends at Chambers Street around 10 p.m. Saturday, cops said. While on the train, a man in another group said “Oh, white people,” a police spokeswoman said. The men in the group were black and Hispanic, cops said. A fight broke out when one of the victim’s friends asked the man what he meant by the comment, cops said. One of the men displayed a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO