Bronx, NY

Shore News Network

17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx

NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

71-year-old shot twice in Brooklyn home

NEW YORK - A 71-year-old man was shot Sunday night inside a home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and now police are searching for two women. It happened on East 48th Street. In exclusive video, you can hear a muffled gunshot, followed by another, followed by a third. Then two people run to a dark car, and it speeds off. It happened Sunday night just after 5 p.m. A 71-year-old man was shot was shot in the bottom floor of a home. Many elderly residents live on the street. "The neighborhood here is fantastic and it's very shocking that that happened," one person said. "It's really...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Treasure hunters search NYC's East River after claim that mammoth bones were dumped there in the 1940s

Ask people what you might find buried in the muck at the bottom of New York City's East River and they'd likely say "mob boss" before thinking of mammoth bones. But several groups of treasure hunters have taken to the waterway in recent weeks after hearing a guest on comedian Joe Rogan's podcast claim a boxcar's worth of potentially valuable prehistoric mammoth bones was dumped in the river in the 1940s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC woman killed in high-rise building fire

A 50-year-old woman died in a blaze inside a high-rise building in Brooklyn on Monday, officials said. The fire broke out just before 2:45 a.m. on the sixth floor of 2475 West 16th Street, a 19-floor apartment complex in Gravesend, according to FDNY officials. The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was rushed to Coney Island Hospital, but she could not be saved, cops said. The cause of the fire remained unknown Monday afternoon. The city’s Fire Marshal is investigating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

From Lucie with love: New Yorkers swarm East Village block to get a taste of Instagram sensation’s sweet new bakery

When From Lucie opened in the East Village for the first time at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14, a long line of customers had already formed on the sidewalk outside of 263 East 10th St. “What are you all waiting for?” several New Yorkers asked as they passed by the line of people huddled in the dropping temperatures. The response came swiftly and excitedly: “A new bakery!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in the back after fight in Manhattan home: NYPD

HARLEM, New York (PIX11) — A man was stabbed in the back following a fight with four people in Harlem late Saturday night, police said. The victim, 33, was attacked inside a home near West 125th Street and Morningside Avenue in Harlem just before midnight, according to the NYPD. The man was taken to the hospital […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYC weekend violence leaves 7 wounded, one in possible bias attack: NYPD

A young man was knifed on a Lower Manhattan subway train by an attacker who made an apparent anti-white comment — one of at least seven violent-crime victims in the Big Apple over the weekend, cops say. The 24-year-old victim boarded a southbound N subway with three friends at Chambers Street around 10 p.m. Saturday, cops said.   While on the train, a man in another group said “Oh, white people,” a police spokeswoman said. The men in the group were black and Hispanic, cops said. A fight broke out when one of the victim’s friends asked the man what he meant by the comment, cops said. One of the men displayed a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train

NEW YORK, NY – A 36-year-old Bronx man has been arrested in connection with a lewdness incident involving a 16-year-old girl on October 22nd. Shimon Clarke has been arrested and charged with public lewdness after he was alleged to have exposed himself to the girl on the Northbound F Train early that morning. Police arrived at around 8:30 am at the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue. The juvenile alleged the suspect masturbated within her view while aboard the train. No verbal or physical contact was made with the child. The post Bronx man arrested for exposing himself to 16-year-old aboard subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Suspect arrested in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was arrested for allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, and burning a victim’s face inside a Brooklyn subway station, police said. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was arrested on Friday and charged with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack, that left a 21-year-old victim with chemical burns to her face.
BROOKLYN, NY

