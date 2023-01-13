COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Memorial Library Center is promoting its video game collections as an attraction for people to visit. "We have one of the biggest video game collections in the library system, with games for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, 3DS, Wii, Wii U, PS3, and Xbox 360!" the library officials said. "We also have Classic Mini consoles, Switch Joy-Cons, and a PS4 for free rental.

COLLINSVILLE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO