Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
oklahoma Sooner
LeVasseur Named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week
NORMAN – For the third time in her career, University of Oklahoma junior gymnast Katherine LeVasseur has been named the Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. In a challenging road environment that featured more than 12,000 fans at LSU, LeVasseur recorded a season-high...
Oklahoma Ranked No. 1 in D1 Softball's Preseason Top 25
Who else? Two-time defending national champion Oklahoma is ranked No. 1 in Tuesday’s D1 Softball preseason Top 25, a sign of the Sooners’ expected dominance again this year. Hall of Fame coach Patty Gasso returns eight position starters, two pitchers, several impact stars in the transfer portal and ...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Top LSU in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. – In a tough road environment, the reigning NCAA champion Oklahoma women's gymnastics team edged LSU, 197.600-197.450 on Monday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC). Freshman Jordan Bowers had a strong meet, earning a share of the beam title with a 9.950 and matching...
Oklahoma Daily
OU gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners defeat No. 13 LSU for 1st time on road since 2006
No. 1 Oklahoma (4-0) defeated No. 13 LSU (0-3) 197.600-197.450 in Baton Rouge on Monday. The win marked the Sooners' first at LSU since 2006. The Sooners won by taking the vault event with a 49.425, the beam event with a 49.325 and tying LSU with a 49.450 floor score.
oklahoma Sooner
Corley Named Big 12 Player of the Week
NORMAN - Oklahoma senior Carmen Corley was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. The Sooners had a successful opening-weekend of the 2023 spring season. After contributing to the Missouri and Tarleton State shutouts, Corley earned the honor by going undefeated. The Albuquerque, N.M., product...
Sooners OL Marcus Alexander enters transfer portal
NORMAN, Okla. — With just 24 more hours or so remaining in the transfer portal time frame, the Sooners have another outgoing player. Offensive lineman Marcus Alexander announced his decision to enter the portal Tuesday afternoon. “Sooner Nation, I want to thank you for all of the support over...
oklahoma Sooner
Men's Hoops Set for Bedlam in Stillwater
NORMAN – Oklahoma travels to Stillwater, Okla., for Bedlam against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. (CT) inside Gallagher-Iba Arena. Wednesday's game against the Cowboys will be broadcast on ESPNU with Ted Emrich and King McClure on the call. Fans may also listen on the Sooner Sports Radio Network (KRXO 107.7 FM The Franchise in Oklahoma City; KTBZ 1430 AM in Tulsa; Varsity Radio App) with Toby Rowland and Kevin Henry announcing.
theadvocate.com
After Kiya Johnson injury, LSU gymnastics must regroup to take on No. 1 Oklahoma
A lot of hard realities set in for the LSU gymnastics team this weekend. Senior All-American Kiya Johnson isn’t coming back this season after going down at Kentucky with an Achilles’ tendon injury. No. 1-ranked Oklahoma is next, however, a daunting home opener for No. 10 LSU no...
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Tennis Set For Tuesday Clash With Wyoming
NORMAN - After opening the season with back-to-back shutout wins, the No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team hosts Wyoming on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Headington Family Tennis Center. MATCHDAY BASICS. The Sooners' 2023 matches at the Headington Family Tennis Center will be open to the public...
Oklahoma 2022 Report Card: Coaching Staff
Brent Venables showed signs of being a rookie head coach at Oklahoma in 2022.
Oklahoma Daily
Bond proposal revitalizes prospect of Norman North home football stadium
David Gore still remembers when Norman North and Norman high schools first played each other in football in 1997. The temperature at kickoff was 107 degrees with no wind, and dust hung in the air at Harve Collins Stadium. Gore, athletic director for Norman Public Schools from 1994-2002, was concerned about players, coaches and fans alike passing out in the extreme heat.
Oklahoma City University Announces Death Of Longtime Soccer Coach
Longtime Oklahoma City University soccer coach Brian Harvey has passed away, according to the school. Harvey was a founder of the university's men and women's soccer teams and put in 34 years as coach, winning more than 800 games.
fox7austin.com
Athena Brownfield: Search for Oklahoma 4-year-old now a 'recovery operation'
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. - The disappearance of a 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma took a grim turn on Monday, as authorities announced they are now looking for her remains as the search transitions to a "recovery operation." Athena Brownfield was first reported missing on Jan. 10 in Cyril, a small town...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
KOCO
Oklahoma girl finally home after spending much of her life in a hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY — A baby girl came into this world in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending the majority of her first year of life in a hospital. Now, little Ellie is finally home with the help of a program at Oklahoma Children's Hospital - OU Health. Open...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
yukonprogressnews.com
Supreme Court to hear appeal in fatal crash case
OKLAHOMA CITY – A Canadian County couple has appealed to the state’s highest court challenging a ruling in a civil suit stemming from a traffic collision near Yukon that killed their teenage daughter. The Oklahoma Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed Dec. 9 by attorneys representing the...
OHP: Worker moved just seconds before car crashed into barrier, truck
As you are out and about on Oklahoma roadways, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol want to remind you of the state's 'move over' law.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City receiving water from NW OK lake to address Central OK drinking water needs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City is drawing water from an Oklahoma lake to meet drinking water needs in Central Oklahoma. OKC officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are working together to draw water from Northwest Oklahoma’s Lake Canton. The water will be...
Comments / 0