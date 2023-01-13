Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
Clayton News Daily
Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in Black Slip Dress and Fuzzy Hot Pink Jacket
Elizabeth Hurley never disappoints when it comes to fashion, as she turned a relaxing weekend into a fashion show with a stylish outfit in black and pink. The British actress shared a couple of photos on Instagram of her "Country weekend ❤️." In the snaps, Hurley rocks a...
Clayton News Daily
Quinta Brunson Goes Bold in Sparkly Asymmetrical Dress for Critics' Choice Awards
Quinta Brunson is stepping out in style for the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards!. The actress, 33, made an appearance on the red carpet for the award show that is taking place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Brunson donned a sheer black asymmetrical dress that was engulfed in...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Clayton News Daily
The Best and Brightest Fashions from the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet
The 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by comedienne Chelsea Handler, airs live tonight from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, Calif., celebrating the best in film and television in 2022. Along with a parade of film and TV stars comes some of the most stylish red-carpet outfits...
Clayton News Daily
Maren Morris Offers Candid Apology for Lack of LGBTQ Inclusivity in Country Music
Maren Morris continues to speak up about the country music industry's issues when it comes to homophobia, transphobia, and overall lack of inclusion or openness for the LGBTQ+ community, as well as other issues like racism and sexism. Now, she is apologizing on behalf of the industry for its horrible...
Clayton News Daily
Family of Kanye West's New Wife Breaks Silence After Wedding
Kanye West is reportedly a newly married man, and now his bride’s family is speaking out about the nuptials. Last week, reports began swirling that the rapper privately tied to knot with Yeezy Architectural Designer Bianca Censori. While the pair did not file for a legal marriage certificate to...
Clayton News Daily
'DWTS' Alum Cheryl Burke Wins Custody of Dog In Court Battle With Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence
Dogs may be man’s best friend, but in the lawsuit between Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence over custody of their French bulldog Ysabella, the Dancing with the Stars pro prevailed, striking a blow for dogs also being woman’s best friend. According to court documents, obtained by Us Weekly,...
Clayton News Daily
'The Circle' Season 5 Spoilers! Raven Sutton and Paris McTizic Talk Marvin Drama and Breaking Boundaries
Warning! The interview below contains spoilers for all of Netflix's The Circle season 5, which aired in December and January. Please do not continue if you do not wish to be spoiled on who was blocked in those episodes. Raven Sutton came onto The Circle to not only make bonds,...
Clayton News Daily
Watch This Rescued Ram Become The Happiest Boy | The Dodo
Rescued ram was so sad until he met his first friend who wouldn’t leave his side 💕. Keep up with Rian on Instagram: https://thedo.do/uncleneilshomeIG, TikTok: https://thedo.do/--uncleneilshome & Facebook: https://thedo.do/-UncleNeilsHome. Donate here: https://thedo.do/DonateUncleNeilsHome. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
Clayton News Daily
Dachshund Is Completely Obsessed With His Old, Stinky Ball Toy | The Dodo
Dachshund refuses to give up his stinky, old toy, so his mom gets him 500 more ❤️. Keep up with Bruno on Instagram: https://thedo.do/brunotheminidachshund, TikTok: https://thedo.do/BrunoMinidachshund, and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Brunotheminidachshund. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with...
Clayton News Daily
Nina Dobrev Braves the Arctic in Frigid Iceberg Vacation Photos
Nina Dobrev is living the life, traveling from one extreme to the other as she leaves the beach and sun in Mexico behind for the cold and icebergs of Antarctica. She is currently on vacation on the southernmost continent with a few famous friends, including her boyfriend, Shaun White, Zoey Deutch and her beau Jimmy Taro, Jared Leto, Lewis Hamilton and more.
Clayton News Daily
‘True Lies’ Trailer: Steve Howey & Ginger Gonzaga Are Caught in a Web of Spies, Secrets & Romance (VIDEO)
Date night takes a turn in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the new extended trailer for True Lies, which premieres on CBS on March 1. In the new preview, which will debut during halftime of the Dolphins vs. Bills game on CBS, Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) are out to dinner. “You remember how we used to be?” she asks. Well, she might start questioning that, considering he’s about to reveal just how much more there is to who he is by fighting their way out of the restaurant.
Comments / 0