Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles in Black Slip Dress and Fuzzy Hot Pink Jacket

Elizabeth Hurley never disappoints when it comes to fashion, as she turned a relaxing weekend into a fashion show with a stylish outfit in black and pink. The British actress shared a couple of photos on Instagram of her "Country weekend ❤️." In the snaps, Hurley rocks a...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’

Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation

Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Maren Morris Offers Candid Apology for Lack of LGBTQ Inclusivity in Country Music

Maren Morris continues to speak up about the country music industry's issues when it comes to homophobia, transphobia, and overall lack of inclusion or openness for the LGBTQ+ community, as well as other issues like racism and sexism. Now, she is apologizing on behalf of the industry for its horrible...
Family of Kanye West's New Wife Breaks Silence After Wedding

Kanye West is reportedly a newly married man, and now his bride’s family is speaking out about the nuptials. Last week, reports began swirling that the rapper privately tied to knot with Yeezy Architectural Designer Bianca Censori. While the pair did not file for a legal marriage certificate to...
Watch This Rescued Ram Become The Happiest Boy | The Dodo

Rescued ram was so sad until he met his first friend who wouldn’t leave his side 💕. Keep up with Rian on Instagram: https://thedo.do/uncleneilshomeIG, TikTok: https://thedo.do/--uncleneilshome & Facebook: https://thedo.do/-UncleNeilsHome. Donate here: https://thedo.do/DonateUncleNeilsHome. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter:...
Dachshund Is Completely Obsessed With His Old, Stinky Ball Toy | The Dodo

Dachshund refuses to give up his stinky, old toy, so his mom gets him 500 more ❤️. Keep up with Bruno on Instagram: https://thedo.do/brunotheminidachshund, TikTok: https://thedo.do/BrunoMinidachshund, and Facebook: https://thedo.do/Brunotheminidachshund. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with...
Nina Dobrev Braves the Arctic in Frigid Iceberg Vacation Photos

Nina Dobrev is living the life, traveling from one extreme to the other as she leaves the beach and sun in Mexico behind for the cold and icebergs of Antarctica. She is currently on vacation on the southernmost continent with a few famous friends, including her boyfriend, Shaun White, Zoey Deutch and her beau Jimmy Taro, Jared Leto, Lewis Hamilton and more.
‘True Lies’ Trailer: Steve Howey & Ginger Gonzaga Are Caught in a Web of Spies, Secrets & Romance (VIDEO)

Date night takes a turn in TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the new extended trailer for True Lies, which premieres on CBS on March 1. In the new preview, which will debut during halftime of the Dolphins vs. Bills game on CBS, Harry (Steve Howey) and Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) are out to dinner. “You remember how we used to be?” she asks. Well, she might start questioning that, considering he’s about to reveal just how much more there is to who he is by fighting their way out of the restaurant.

