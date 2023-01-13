Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Capital Area Polar Plunge to take place at Gifford Pinchot State Park
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero will be taking a very cold dip this weekend. The Capital Area Polar Plunge will be taking place this Saturday, Jan 21 in York County. Dozens of people have signed up for the event. They will be braving the icy cold...
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits prepare to relocate people from Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The deadline for people to move out of a homeless encampment in Harrisburg is rapidly approaching — just two days away. Some of those who have been living under the Mulberry Street Bridge have been on the streets for years. Social service groups in...
abc27.com
YWCA York provides headstones for unmarked veteran graves
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are recognizing veterans who have gone unnoticed for years. Leaders in the community plan to distribute headstones for unmarked graves, many for veterans of color. The event, an MLK National Day of Service, brought volunteers to Lebanon Cemetery in York. Unmarked...
abc27.com
Midstate pet store trying to find homes for rats
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — At Abrams and Weakley in Harrisburg, getting rats out the door and into a loving home is the top priority. This is why rat lovers from all over the Midstate ended up here. “I didn’t even know there was a rat community but it’s...
abc27.com
Orchid show and sale returns to Hershey Gardens
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Susquehanna Orchid Society (SOS) will be bringing their orchid show and sale to Hershey Gardens next month. The 39th annual event will be taking place on Friday, Feb. 3, through Sunday, Feb. 5. You can attend the event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.
abc27.com
Awards ceremony held at Pa. State Museum
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Community members were honored on Sunday for their service to others. The Writers Workshop strives to create a better community through writing, reading spoken word, and education. On Sunday, they held an awards ceremony at the Pennsylvania State Museum to honor those who act in...
abc27.com
Construction of Union Summit apartments in Dauphin Co. will soon be completed
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Union Summit apartments inside the Susquehanna Union Green community neighborhood are now accepting waitlist applications as they near the end of construction. The Susquehanna Union Green is a pedestrian-oriented town center-style neighborhood, which was developed by Vartan Group Inc. Construction on the Susquehanna...
abc27.com
Fire contained in Bishop McDevitt cafeteria kitchen
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire departments responded to Bishop McDevitt High School on Monday for a fire in the school cafeteria’s kitchen. According to Colonial Fire Company No. 1, crews responded to a reported commercial building fire at the high school on Monday. Firefighters found smoke coming from...
abc27.com
York celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with community event
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Jan. 16, York celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day with its first-ever “I Have a Dream” conference. “I love Martin Luther King Day because we get to represent him,” said a child at the conference. The “I Have a Dream”...
abc27.com
72-year-old woman killed in York County fire identified
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
abc27.com
New Fox’s Pizza Den open in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new Fox’s Pizza Den has officially opened its doors in Chambersburg, and in celebration of the grand opening, it will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week. The new Fox’s Pizza Den is owned by Chris and Gary Verno, who officially opened...
abc27.com
The Midstate’s favorite PA Farm Show food and milkshake flavor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We all have our favorite PA Farm Show food, however there is one that the Midstate likes a bit more than all the other options. abc27 ran a poll during the 2023 PA Farm Show, asking viewers to let us know what their favorite PA Farm Show food is. We received nearly 300 responses; however, two PA Farm Show foods were extremely close. At the end of the day, one reigned supreme.
abc27.com
We Salute You: John R. ‘Jack’ Murray
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is John R. “Jack” Murray of New Cumberland. Murray served in Korea from 1952 to 1953 as a private first class in the U.S. Army’s 1st Cavalry Division. We salute you and thank you for your service.
abc27.com
Lititz Borough Police receive parking fine payment in dimes
LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lititz Borough Police Department recently received a payment for a parking fine, but it was all in dimes!. Someone got a parking ticket but paid the $15 fine with 150 dimes. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather...
abc27.com
Deceased man identified after Peach Bottom Township, York County fire
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer, a fire in the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township, York County, killed one person on Monday, Jan. 16. York County officials say someone called in at 5:08 p.m. claiming...
abc27.com
Capital campaign announced for African American history and culture museum in York
York, Pa. (WHTM) — Community-based nonprofit Crispus Attucks York is set to launch a capital campaign to raise funds for the construction of a new African American history and cultural museum. The proposed museum project, which is set to be named the Crispus Attucks History and Culture Center, was...
abc27.com
Lancaster County police officer honored for saving 15-month old
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, Jan. 13, a police officer was recognized and awarded for his efforts in saving a baby. According to the East Cocalico Township Police Department, the Township Board of Supervisors recognized Officer Jose Gonzalez for his quick, life-saving actions to save a 15-month-old baby.
abc27.com
Water line repair to take place in Harrisburg, lane restrictions to occur
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic will be restricted to a single lane on Wednesday, so a contractor can make water line repairs between Herr Street and Arsenal Boulevard in Harrisburg. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27...
abc27.com
Police investigating York County shooting
HANOVER BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York County are investigating a shooting reported on Sunday evening. According to Hanover Borough Police, officers responded to the 100 block of Carlisle Street around 8 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police say a man approached a vehicle with four passengers when a verbal argument began.
abc27.com
READ: Governor Josh Shapiro’s inauguration speech
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Josh Shapiro was sworn in as Pennsylvania’s 48th Governor on Tuesday. At 49, Shapiro is the commonwealth’s youngest Governor since 2001 and broke an election record becoming the first gubernatorial candidate to receive three million votes. Shapiro’s full speech can be read below...
