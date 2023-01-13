ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

collinsvilledailynews.com

Ella Guerrero Has Biggest Game With 20-Point Outburst, Janson Adds 11 As Kahoks Topple Lancers 45-36 In Tourney

HIGHLAND - Ella Guerrero had her biggest game of the season so far, leading Collinsville with 20 points, while Megan Janson added 11 points as the Kahoks defeated Belleville East 45-36 in the consolation quarterfinals of the 36th Highland Invitational girls basketball tournament Monday afternoon at the Highland gym. The...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Wilkinson Leads Kahoks With 16 Points, Belleville East Jumps To Early Lead, Holds It Throughout As Lancers Defeat Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE - Jake Wilkinson led Collinsville with 16 points, but Belleville East went out to an early lead and held it from wire-to-wire in defeating the Kahoks 54-46 in a Southwestern Conference game Friday night at Vergil Fletcher Gym. The Lancers won over Collinsville for the second time this season,...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Collinsville Memorial Library Center Promotes Its Video Game Collections

COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Memorial Library Center is promoting its video game collections as an attraction for people to visit. "We have one of the biggest video game collections in the library system, with games for Switch, PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, 3DS, Wii, Wii U, PS3, and Xbox 360!" the library officials said. "We also have Classic Mini consoles, Switch Joy-Cons, and a PS4 for free rental.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Glen Carbon Student Charged With Felonies In High School Threat

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine on Friday announced the filing of felony charges against a student in connection with threats involving a high school. Spencer T. Hurley, 19, of Glen Carbon has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat (class 1...
GLEN CARBON, IL
collinsvilledailynews.com

Murder Conviction Announced In Fatal Shooting

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that a 30-year-old Alton man has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a fatal shooting. At the conclusion of a bench trial, Circuit Judge Kyle Napp found Charlton K. Merchant guilty Thursday of first-degree murder for...
ALTON, IL

