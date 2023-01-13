ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Statesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit statesville.com for more weather updates.
Mount Airy News

Gettin’ ready for the big snow?

Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“R.C. Clodfelter said his motives for serving as a volunteer firefighter for 28 years were simple. ‘I did it for my community and my county and to help my fellow man.’ Clodfelter retired from the Troutman Fire Department after 28 years of service. He had served as chief of the department since Dec. 17, 1990.” (1/16)
WCNC

First snow chances this winter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — We’re halfway through meteorological winter, and yet there's been no snow in Charlotte. Meteorological winter runs the entire calendar months of December, January, and February. Jan. 9 is the average date of Charlotte's first snowfall. While last January brought Charlotte three separate snow events, so...
kiss951.com

Popular Burger Chain In N’ Out Getting Closer And Closer To North Carolina

I’m sure you’ve heard of the west coast burger chain In N’ Out. The restaurant’s animal-style burgers practically have a cult following. Despite going to the West Coast several times I’ve still not had a chance to taste them. So unfortunately I can’t offer my opinion on if In N’ Out lives up to the massive hype. Could In N’ Out ever make it to North Carolina? There’s Chick-fil-a in California so anything could happen. And it’s getting closer and closer to us. This week In N’ Out Burger announced that they will be opening a new location just one state away from North Carolina. That new restaurant will be in Franklin, Tennessee which is a suburb of Nashville. Unfortunately, it’s not expected to be open and operating until 2026.
FOX8 News

Interstate 40 crash closes lanes near Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 40 were closed after a crash near Winston-Salem, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 188, near Exit 188 for US 421. The closure began at 4:33 p.m. and lasted until 5:03 p.m. There is no word as to […]
860wacb.com

Conover Man Facing Charges In Alexander County, Iredell, Caldwell, Burke And Catawba Counties

27-year-old Mark Edward Hinson of Conover was arrested Friday, January 13th by Burke County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged in Catawba County with multiple offenses including three felony counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, two felony counts apiece of habitual larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle and single felony counts of larceny by removing anti-inventory device, attempted larceny, and larceny.
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
country1037fm.com

The Most ‘Eccentric’ Town in North Carolina Is Closer Than You Think

Chances are, you have been here! The most eccentric town in North Carolina is about fifteen minutes from Charlotte. It is not hard to love Huntersville, North Carolina recently crowned the most eccentric because of all the unusual and fun experiences you can have there. Only in Our State, names a few things that should definitely be done when visiting.
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $100,000 lottery prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Georgia Richardson, of Charlotte, is the first winner of the $100,000 top prize in the new Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. She won on Jan. 9 in the first drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes […]
