Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Gary Lee Wright
Gary Lee Wright of Lewisburg passed on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Maury Regional Hospital. He was born in Pulaski, TN on May 13, 1963 and was 59 years old. Gary “Wally” was born to Ruth and Jesse Wright in Giles County. He grew up in Michigan, along with his beloved sister Teresa, before eventually returning home to the TN hills with his family. Strong will, hard work, and determination was instilled at a young age. His exceptional intelligence made him stand out, and his kind heart was felt by all who knew him. He knew no strangers and everyone was a friend. Telling people he loved them was an important aspect of who he was. Gary was a very generous man with anything he had. He would give his shirt if someone needed it. Donations are appreciated for the family, but he would most likely like to give it to the bees.
Barbara Ann Roden
Barbara Ann Roden , age 75 of Anderson, AL passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at NAMC after an extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,retired from TJs Manufacturing,and a member of Corum Chapel Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Mike Poff & Kevin Hanback will be officiating. Burial will follow in McCartney Cemetery.
William E. Coleman III
William E. "Bill" Coleman, III, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg in the presence of his beloved wife Janis. He had prostate cancer for the past few years. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William E. Coleman, Jr....
Peggy Jo Springer
Peggy Jo Springer, 89, of Rogersville, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Limestone Health Care in Athens. Visitation will be Saturday, January 14, 2023, 5-8 PM at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, 2 PM in the chapel with Bro. Mike Poff officiating. Burial will be at Harvey Cemetery.
Raymond Jerry Harris
Raymond Jerry Harris, age 73, of Columbia, TN passed away Monday, January 09, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Nashville, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, and of the Christian Faith. Mr. Harris served his country in the U.S. Air Force. He was...
Obituary: Leroy Pope
Leroy Pope, 81, of Holly Pond, Alabama, passed away on Jan, 12, 2023. Mr. Pope was born July 9, 1941, in Cullman County, Alabama, to John and Lillian Speegle Pope. Mr. Pope is preceded in death by his parents. Those surviving Leroy includes his wife, Linda Bradley Pope; daughters, Johnna Hollingsworth (Greg), Celette Dean (Matt); grandchildren, Emree Dean, Chase Hollingsworth (Caroline), Calan Hollingsworth (Siarra); sons, Lloyd Pope (Sherryl), Heath Pope; granddaughters, Chanda Pope, Stormy Bartlett, Samantha Pope; and six great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Mr. Pope will be 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the Holly Pond Funeral Home Chapel, Gary Nunn officiating. Burial will follow in Holly Pond Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday afternoon, from 2 p.m., until services begin. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Holly Pond Cemetery in memory of Mr. Pope. Holly Pond Funeral Home is honored to serve the Pope family.
Florence Police Remind Citizens of Parking Ordinance
DUE TO THE EXPANSION AND GROWTH OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA IN FLORENCE OVER THE PAST FEW YEARS, THE CITY OF FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RECEIVED MORE COMPLAINTS ABOUT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY. THE CITY OF FLORENCE IS CURRENTLY WORKING TO RECTIFY THE PUBLIC PARKING ISSUES BY BUILDING A NEW PARKING DECK. UNTIL THIS IS COMPLETE, THE FLORENCE POLICE WOULD LIKE TO REMIND EVERYONE THAT PARKING ON PRIVATE PROPERTY WITHOUT THE PROPERTY OWNER’S CONSENT IS AGAINST CITY ORDINANCE AND THE PROPERTY OWNER MAY HAVE YOUR VEHICLE TOWED AT THE OWNER’S EXPENSE.
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
1 killed, several injured in Tuscumbia crash
One person was killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash in Tuscumbia Tuesday.
22-year-old Hazel Green man dies after motorcycle crash
A 22-year-old man from Hazel Green has died from his injuries sustained in a crash that happened on January 10 near the Alabama/Tennessee state line.
Giles County Board of Education Accepting Bids
THE GILES COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS ACCEPTING SEALED BIDS FOR THE REMOVAL OF EXISTING WINDOWS AT GILES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL AND REPLACING THEM WITH NEW ALUMINUM STOREFRONT WINDOWS, TO ALSO INCLUDE FURNISHING AND INSTALLING NEW HORIZONTAL LOUVER BLINDS AND ALUMINUM LOUVERS. ALL BIDS MUST BE RECEIVED IN THE OFFICE OF FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT IN THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX BY 2:00 P.M. ON THURSDAY AT WHICH TIME THEY WILL BE PUBLICLY OPENED IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM OF THE GILES COUNTY ANNEX.
Tornado damage in Jefferson County
Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand. Two tornadoes have been confirmed by weather authorities in Jefferson County. WATE's Wes Cooper visited the area to talk to people who experienced the storm first hand.
One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
Ethridge leaders to review campground plans
THE ETHRIDGE PLANNING COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET JANUARY 23, AT ETHRIDGE CITY HALL. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD TO CONSIDER APPROVAL OF PLANS BY STEVE KILBURN FOR A CAMPGROUND LOCATED ON 4018 HIGHWAY 43 NORTH IN THE COMMERCIAL DISTRICT OF THE CITY OF ETHRIDGE. THE MEETING IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN AT 4:30 PM.
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
Abigail's Plan beauty pageant is February 5
THE FIFTH ANNUAL ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT WILL BE HELD SUNDAY FEBRUARY 5, AT WAYNESBORO MIDDLE SCHOOL. ALL PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT ABIGAIL'S PLAN. PRE-REGISTRATION IS 25 DOLLARS AND ENTRY FEE THE DAY OF THE PAGEANT IS 30 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE: ABIGAIL’S ROYALTY BEAUTY PAGEANT.
Sheriff: One dead after house fire in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One man is dead after a house fire in Greene County Sunday morning. According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD), the body of Daniel Reaves, 59, was recovered from a basement room in the house that caught fire. At around 7:11 a.m., Greene County 911 was […]
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
City of Loretto Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet in Special Session
THE CITY OF LORETTO BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION ON WEDNESDAY AT 7:30 A.M. AT LORETTO CITY HALL TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEM: A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE CITY OF LORETTO TO INCREASE THE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT OF THE 2020 SMALL CITIES COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT TO CONSTRUCT A WATER STORAGE TANK BY AN AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $25,000 DUE TO UNSUITABLE MATERIAL REMOVAL AND THE INSTALLATION OF COMPACTED STONE.
