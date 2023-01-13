ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owowcow Creamery Launches Eagles Ice Cream Footballs

Award-winning local artisan ice cream shop Owowcow Creamery is getting scooped up by Eagles fever. The beloved frozen treat brand has created an Eagles handheld football-shaped ice cream product to celebrate the NFC’s No. 1 seed in the NFL postseason!. Dubbed “The NEW Philly Special,” these indulgent handheld ice...
Five Saints Distilling in Norristown

Over the years, I’ve heard many great stories about people pursuing their passion and making their dreams a reality in the food and beverage world. As this site has evolved, I’ve endeavored to meet these people and introduce their stories to the world. If it’s one thing the Philadelphia area does not lack, it’s entrepreneurial people who want to take an idea and grow it into a business.
