ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Application numbers show support for JCPS school choice plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Numbers show overwhelming support for Jefferson County Public Schools' School Choice Plan, with more than 300 parents picking schools closer to home. Linda Duncan, a member of the JCPS Board of Education, said at Tuesday evening's meeting that it's exciting to see the number of west Louisville families choosing a school in their immediate area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

'Legacy build' | Hillview's police department moving to upgraded, larger location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is expanding with a new headquarters in hopes of benefiting the city's growing community for years to come. The new location will move the police department from its current spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.
HILLVIEW, KY
wdrb.com

JCPS 5th grader lands spot on national tour of 'Hits the Musical'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools' student is going on tour with a national production. Karsen is a JCPS fifth grader at Stopher Elementary who earned a spot with "Hits the Musical." The school district said 7,000 people auditioned for the show. It features 29 performers ages...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Prospect sues to stop low-income apartment development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The suburban city of Prospect filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a long-planned apartment complex for low-income residents from being built just outside its municipal boundary, saying it has been “severely and irreparably damaged” by Louisville Metro’s approval of the plan last month.
PROSPECT, KY
wdrb.com

Simulated emergencies help train officers, civilians in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inside the St. Matthews Police Department, officers are temporarily trading in their issued weapons for simulated ones. It's part of an annual training happening at the department on Grandview Avenue aimed at helping people train to respond to different types of calls. Officer Troy Armstrong is...
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
wdrb.com

State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former New Albany housing properties await new development

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Both the former Beechwood Neighborhood and Riverview Tower in southern Indiana are now vacant lots with only rubble remaining. The two former low-income housing properties in New Albany have been demolished over the past several months, clearing the way for new development on both properties.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy