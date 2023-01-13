Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Application numbers show support for JCPS school choice plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Numbers show overwhelming support for Jefferson County Public Schools' School Choice Plan, with more than 300 parents picking schools closer to home. Linda Duncan, a member of the JCPS Board of Education, said at Tuesday evening's meeting that it's exciting to see the number of west Louisville families choosing a school in their immediate area.
wdrb.com
Nelson County residents speak out against idea of merging high schools
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The gym at Old Kentucky Middle School was packed Tuesday evening with opinions about whether to merge two Nelson County high schools. After hearing hours of opposition to the merger, the Nelson County Schools' Board of Education is back to its original plan. The board...
wdrb.com
State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
wdrb.com
'Legacy build' | Hillview's police department moving to upgraded, larger location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is expanding with a new headquarters in hopes of benefiting the city's growing community for years to come. The new location will move the police department from its current spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.
wdrb.com
Kentucky elementary school damaged by last week's storms remains closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, remains closed after severe storms damaged the school last Thursday. Ben Johnson Elementary School, part of the Breckinridge County School District, sustained roof damage that also led to water damage inside. It will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
wdrb.com
JCPS 5th grader lands spot on national tour of 'Hits the Musical'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools' student is going on tour with a national production. Karsen is a JCPS fifth grader at Stopher Elementary who earned a spot with "Hits the Musical." The school district said 7,000 people auditioned for the show. It features 29 performers ages...
wdrb.com
Future of Sellersburg Celebrates festival in jeopardy due to lack of volunteers
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- After more than 30 years, a small Indiana town may be saying goodbye to its annual hometown festival. Every August, thousands of people gather at Silver Creek Township Park in Sellersburg for the annual Sellersburg Celebrates festival. But the celebration could be coming to an end soon due to a lack of volunteers.
wdrb.com
Simmons College furthers resurgence, announces partnership with University of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky is teaming up with the University of Kentucky. The agreement announced Tuesday morning creates a new pre-law and teacher education program at Simmons and gives opportunities for students and staff to visit for special events and speakers at the two schools. Simmons...
wdrb.com
Prospect sues to stop low-income apartment development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The suburban city of Prospect filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a long-planned apartment complex for low-income residents from being built just outside its municipal boundary, saying it has been “severely and irreparably damaged” by Louisville Metro’s approval of the plan last month.
wdrb.com
Cleanup and traffic solutions point to change under Shepherdsville's new mayor
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jose Cubero has been busy since being sworn in to the mayor's office earlier this month. He's focused on creating change in Bullitt County's seat and keeping its citizens in Shepherdsville, rather than going elsewhere for work and leisure. "I feel like we've got some opportunities...
wdrb.com
Dog rescued after being shot in the head, Louisville Metro Animal Services providing care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog that was shot in the head is now in the care of Louisville Metro Animal Services. A dog named "Magic" was picked up by an animal control officer on Hale Avenue and 28th Street on Sunday. The dog was shot above his right eye and the bullet left his head on the bottom left side, breaking his jaw.
wdrb.com
Simulated emergencies help train officers, civilians in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inside the St. Matthews Police Department, officers are temporarily trading in their issued weapons for simulated ones. It's part of an annual training happening at the department on Grandview Avenue aimed at helping people train to respond to different types of calls. Officer Troy Armstrong is...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
wdrb.com
‘Sad setback’ | Highlands business owners push forward in effort to keep people safe after 2nd shooting this month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses in the Highlands are dealing with a setback in their effort to help keep residents and visitors safe after the second shooting in the area this month. Marcus Cambron, 52, was shot near Wick's Pizza Parlor in the 900 block of Baxter Avenue, near Highland...
wdrb.com
State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
wdrb.com
Carmichael's Kids bookstore 'closed indefinitely' after severe flooding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local children's bookstore is closed indefinitely after severe flooding at the store. Carmichael's Kids on Bardstown Road announced on Facebook that it's closed due to flooding. "We're doing all we can to get back up and running, but much of that is out of our...
wdrb.com
Former New Albany housing properties await new development
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Both the former Beechwood Neighborhood and Riverview Tower in southern Indiana are now vacant lots with only rubble remaining. The two former low-income housing properties in New Albany have been demolished over the past several months, clearing the way for new development on both properties.
wdrb.com
2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting on Earl Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
wdrb.com
14-year-old boy shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood identified by coroner's office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death in Louisville's Wyandotte neighborhood over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that boy has been identified as Javarius Hendrix. Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said police responded...
Comments / 0