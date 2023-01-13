Read full article on original website
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
New York man arrested, charged with assault and aggravated harassment in alleged New Year’s Eve anti-Asian attack
A New York man has been arrested and charged with felony assault and aggravated harassment after allegedly attacking a woman and then making an anti-Asian remark toward her on New Year’s Eve, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said. Christopher McCormack, 55, allegedly pushed a 56-year-old woman to the...
Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are now in the custody of federal prison officials, according to their attorney Alex Little. The couple, who last month were sentenced in November to prison for fraud and tax crimes, reported to their assigned prisons in Florida and Kentucky before the deadline on Tuesday, which was noon local time, Little told CNN.
17-year-old charged with murder in Mall of America shooting has been arrested in Georgia, police say
A 17-year-old charged with murder in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America last month has been found and arrested in Georgia, police said Tuesday. Police had been searching for Levon Semaj Longstreet for more than two weeks after the teenager was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old at the Minnesota mall on December 23, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference Tuesday.
Failed GOP candidate visited officials’ homes falsely claiming election fraud before allegedly targeting them in shootings, police say
A Republican former candidate for New Mexico’s legislature who was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings at the homes of Democratic leaders had visited some of the officials’ homes with paperwork claiming election fraud, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 run for state House District...
Federal investigators interviewed Biden attorney who initially discovered classified documents
Among the multiple interviews by federal investigators in the initial review of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents was his personal attorney Patrick Moore, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Moore, who made the initial discovery of classified material while packing up Biden’s former think tank office,...
Man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun
The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence. Shane Osborne “explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment,” an officer said in a probable cause affidavit.
US government won’t seek death penalty for accused Walmart shooter
The US government said it would not seek the death penalty in its case against Patrick Crusius, who allegedly killed 23 people and wounded close to two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso more than three years ago. In the short, one-line-filing, First Assistant US Attorney Margaret Leachman...
An Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by Virginia police during a traffic stop was awarded $3,600
A US Army officer who was pepper sprayed, pushed to the ground and handcuffed by Windsor, Virginia, police officers during a 2020 traffic stop was awarded around $3,600 Tuesday in a lawsuit that was seeking $1 million in compensatory damages. Second Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black and Latino, filed...
