Vermont State

Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
KTVZ

Todd and Julie Chrisley report to federal prisons to begin sentences

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are now in the custody of federal prison officials, according to their attorney Alex Little. The couple, who last month were sentenced in November to prison for fraud and tax crimes, reported to their assigned prisons in Florida and Kentucky before the deadline on Tuesday, which was noon local time, Little told CNN.
PENSACOLA, FL
KTVZ

17-year-old charged with murder in Mall of America shooting has been arrested in Georgia, police say

A 17-year-old charged with murder in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America last month has been found and arrested in Georgia, police said Tuesday. Police had been searching for Levon Semaj Longstreet for more than two weeks after the teenager was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old at the Minnesota mall on December 23, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KTVZ

Failed GOP candidate visited officials’ homes falsely claiming election fraud before allegedly targeting them in shootings, police say

A Republican former candidate for New Mexico’s legislature who was arrested on suspicion of orchestrating recent shootings at the homes of Democratic leaders had visited some of the officials’ homes with paperwork claiming election fraud, police said. Solomon Peña, who lost a 2022 run for state House District...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KTVZ

Man told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun

The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence. Shane Osborne “explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment,” an officer said in a probable cause affidavit.
INDIANA STATE
KTVZ

US government won’t seek death penalty for accused Walmart shooter

The US government said it would not seek the death penalty in its case against Patrick Crusius, who allegedly killed 23 people and wounded close to two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso more than three years ago. In the short, one-line-filing, First Assistant US Attorney Margaret Leachman...
EL PASO, TX

