Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Loretta J. Rains
Loretta J. Rains, age 80 of Tracy, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Sanford Tracy Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at Tracy Area Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Online condolences may be sent atwww.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Tracy Area Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Dec. 19 – 25, 2022
Abigail Joan Lindquist, Dassel: petty misdemeanor traffic – drivers license – driving after cancelation, fees and fines $225. Brandi Jo Barber, Vesta: petty misdemeanor vehicle registration required, fees and fines $115. Evan Jacob Laning, Paynesville: petty misdemeanor speed 60 zone 80/60, fees and fines $225. Brittany Marie Marchcci,...
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls teen sentenced for felony assault after being accused of theft
A Redwood Falls teen, Vincent James Diver Jr., age 17, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for felony assault after an incident last August. According to court documents, on Aug. 10, a Redwood Falls Police Officer was informed the victim of an assault was in the lobby of the law enforcement center. The victim and a witness stated that earlier that day, they had given Diver a ride to Willmar, and the car had broken down on the way. The victim and Diver separated at that point, getting rides home with different groups of friends.
Comments / 0