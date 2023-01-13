ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

WLFI.com

17-year-old charged with murder in Mall of America shooting has been arrested in Georgia, police say

A 17-year-old charged with murder in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America last month has been found and arrested in Georgia, police said Tuesday. Police had been searching for Levon Semaj Longstreet for more than two weeks after the teenager was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old at the Minnesota mall on December 23, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders

A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
MOSCOW, ID
Outsider.com

22-Year-Old Tragically Dies After Collision with Deer

A family is grieving a tragic loss after a 22-year-old man collided with a deer while driving, which resulted in their death. According to reports, the young person, known as Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva of Cypress, Texas, died Sunday evening on a stretch of road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
CYPRESS, TX
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Maricopa County sheriff's deputy hurt in Tempe crash involving semitruck

A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday morning after the vehicle they were driving was hit by a semitruck in Tempe. According to Tempe police, officers responded to a call of a two-car collision near Rural and Baseline roads. An investigation conducted by Tempe police found that a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office vehicle was traveling through the intersection when a semitruck crashed into it.
TEMPE, AZ

