Purported father told police he was ill the day toddler walked outside with a handgun
The purported father of a toddler seen in the entryway of an Indiana apartment complex waving a handgun said he was ill and unaware the boy had left the residence. Shane Osborne "explained that he had been ill all day and did not know (the toddler had) left the apartment," an officer said in a probable cause affidavit.
17-year-old charged with murder in Mall of America shooting has been arrested in Georgia, police say
A 17-year-old charged with murder in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America last month has been found and arrested in Georgia, police said Tuesday. Police had been searching for Levon Semaj Longstreet for more than two weeks after the teenager was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old at the Minnesota mall on December 23, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said at a news conference Tuesday.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
In 1983, a mom asked a woman to babysit her children. The next morning, her 4-month-old baby and the woman were gone.
Mary Crocker lived in Van Buren, Arkansas, with her four young children including a four-month-old baby boy named Matthew; her husband was serving time and she was raising the children alone.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family reveal potential reason why she called ex-boyfriend before Idaho murders
A University of Idaho student stabbed to death in her sleep may have called her ex-boyfriend on the night of her murder to rekindle their relationship, her family believes. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were killed during a 13 November attack in the small college town of Moscow. The murders gripped the nation and a secretive investigation by the FBI, Moscow Police, and Idaho State Police eventually materialised into the 30 December arrest of Washington State University PhD criminology student Bryan Kohberger. Goncalves’ family has now shed new light on why she might have been...
22-Year-Old Tragically Dies After Collision with Deer
A family is grieving a tragic loss after a 22-year-old man collided with a deer while driving, which resulted in their death. According to reports, the young person, known as Ritvik Aayush Reddy Yeruva of Cypress, Texas, died Sunday evening on a stretch of road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Stabbing of Asian student was motivated by race, suspect allegedly said. Now, another US community is pushing back on anti-AAPI hate
The suspect in an unprovoked attack allegedly said she was motivated by race when she repeatedly stabbed the victim -- an Asian student at Indiana University -- last week on a city bus, according to court documents and a student group. In what appears to be the latest example of...
Maricopa County sheriff's deputy hurt in Tempe crash involving semitruck
A Maricopa County sheriff’s deputy was injured Wednesday morning after the vehicle they were driving was hit by a semitruck in Tempe. According to Tempe police, officers responded to a call of a two-car collision near Rural and Baseline roads. An investigation conducted by Tempe police found that a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office vehicle was traveling through the intersection when a semitruck crashed into it.
