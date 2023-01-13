Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
US Marshals Lead Task Force To Arrest Fugitive In Chiloquin
U.S. Marshals Led Task Force Arrests Local Child Sex Abuse Suspect in Klamath County. KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The United States Marshals Service led Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force (PNVOTF) tracked down and arrested a man wanted in Jackson County on a felony warrant for child sex abuse Tuesday in rural Chiloquin, Ore. The suspect, Jonathan Javier Montes, 32, was wanted on a felony charge of first-degree sex abuse for a 2020 crime committed against a child in Jackson County. He is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail awaiting transportation back to Jackson County. PNVOTF arrested Montes without incident at a residence on Royal Coachman Drive in Chiloquin around 30-miles north of Klamath Falls.
KDRV
Man to spend five years in state prison after pleading guilty to assault
MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was sentenced to five years in state prison after assaulting and hitting another man with a hammer along the Bear Creek Greenway. The Jackson County District Attorney’s (D.A.) Office announced yesterday that 41-year-old Arthur Jacob Wood pleaded guilty to Assault in the Second Degree.
Klamath Falls News
Klamath Falls man arrested for elementary school embezzlement
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at approximately 11:00 AM, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Klamath Falls man following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Ezekiel Guy Johnson, 33, served...
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office make arrest in local school booster club embezzlement case
On Wednesday January 11, 2023 at approximately 11:00am Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested EZEKIEL GUY JOHNSON age 33, of Klamath Falls following an investigation into funds missing from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club bank account. Between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as Vice President and Treasurer of the booster club.
Klamath Falls News
Two Klamath Falls meth dealers sentenced to prison
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - In recent weeks two Klamath Falls men pled guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine among other charges. On January 5, 2023, Jason Alexander Gaskill, 52, pled guilty to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Gaskill was sentenced to state prison for...
focushillsboro.com
$15,000 Is Offered As A Reward For Information On The Killing Of An Oregon-born Wolf
Reward For Information: In October, someone illegally killed an Oregon wolf in Klamath Falls, and now there’s a $15,000 prize for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case. On Tuesday, the Oregon Wildlife Coalition added its own $5,000 incentive to the existing $10,000 offer from the...
kpic
Multigenerational businesses help the Ashland community
ASHLAND, Ore. — Ashland has a variety of locally owned businesses that stretch from the plaza through downtown, but it is rare to see a family own two different storefronts that offer different items. There’s not really a place for kids to come and hang out after school so...
KTVL
East Main Street closed due to structure fire
MEDFORD, Ore. — Update: Medford Fire Department says crews cleared the scene after doing a complete evaluation of the building. Officials say reports indicated an "electrical odor." Original Story:. Medford Fire Department says crews are currently responding to a structure fire on East Main Street. East Main Street is...
ijpr.org
Tue 9:25 | After the Mail Tribune closes: opening new news organizations
This is a rough time for journalism, especially in the newspaper business. The Mail Tribune of Medford proved the point beyond any doubt when it announced the end of its run--in any form--effective Friday the 13th of January. The paper had already ceased to be a "paper," going digital-only last...
kpic
Jackson County children can receive free books through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is coming to families in Southern Oregon. The Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free books to children every month from both under the age of 5. Jackson County Library Services says every child under the age of...
Oregon paper closing after more than century of publishing
The Mail Tribune in Medford’s publisher and CEO Steven Saslow on Wednesday announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying unused paid subscriptions would be refunded.
What is the Hole-in-the-Ground in Lake County, OR?
The Hole-in-the-Ground is a large crater caused by a volcanic explosion (maar). It is an entire mile across at the furthest point and 490 ft. deep in the middle. There is another maar 8 miles west of this one that is even bigger at 1.1 miles across called the Big Hole. The elevation of this area is 4,650 ft.
Klamath Falls News
SmithBates owners sell to Oregon Tech Alumni Entrepreneurs
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - After 45 years, Dan Cavanaugh handed over the reins of his 100-year-old company to new owners - David and Bobbi Johnson and Kendra and Rafael Santiago. David and Kendra are current employees, and will oversee the daily management of the business, with support from Ann Cavanaugh during the transition.
kpic
See how you can help change water use in the Rogue Basin
MEDFORD — The fight for water rights has been an age-old one since before prohibition, but two Medford nonprofits are seeking to change the minds of how water use is viewed. “We wish to empower the public to have more agency and in the way that we have a relationship with water,” Christopher Hall, executive director of Water League.
ijpr.org
Two Rogue Valley Asante hospitals still in 'crisis standards of care' mode
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford and Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass continue to operate under "crisis standards of care," meaning Asante is canceling surgeries that are not urgent, moving staff to departments that have the greatest need and offering incentive pay to nurses who take extra shifts.
Comments / 0