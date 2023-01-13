Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. BeReal is one of the newest social media platforms out there that reached millions of downloads in 2022 and threatened giants like TikTok and Instagram, which both made copycat BeReal features on their own platforms. But is BeReal shaping up to be the next social media giant or is it already dying after a little over a year in peak popularity?

2 DAYS AGO