Wout Weghorst leaves Besiktas ahead of potential loan move to Manchester United

Besiktas have confirmed they have parted company with forward Wout Weghorst ahead of his potential move to Manchester United .

A club statement said: 'The temporary transfer agreement with our professional football player Wout Weghorst and his club has been terminated by mutual agreement with the player and his club.

'Due to the early termination of the contract by Burnley FC, a termination fee of £2.5million will be paid to our company.'

United were in a race against time to get the move across the line, after agreeing to pay the £2.5million fee to cut his loan spell at the Turkish side short so that they could bring him for the rest of the season.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag admitted that they were not been able to get the deal in time for the forward to be involved in the Manchester derby this weekend , but insisted a deal was 'close' to completion.

The 30-year-old flew by private jet from Istanbul to Manchester on Thursday to complete his medical.

It means that he could make his debut when United travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The former Wolfsburg and AZ Alkmaar striker hit nine goals in 18 games for Besiktas, and also scored twice for Holland against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-final last month.

Weghorst told Besiktas he wished to join United prior to scoring in their victory over Kasimpasa last Saturday, which he scored in.

The 30-year-old is keen for a second crack at the Premier League after scoring only twice in 20 games following his move to Turf Moor in January 2022.

Reports surfaced last Sunday that Weghorst's former Burnley team-mates viewed him as 'arrogant' , and it is unlikely he will play for the Clarets again.