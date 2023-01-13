ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What Is the Windows ODBC Data Sources App, and How Do You Access It?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Microsoft ODBC Data Sources tool helps you connect your apps to various database management systems. But how does this tool work, and what are the different ways to access it? Let's dive in and find out.
makeuseof.com

How to Create a Dual Lighting Effect in Photoshop

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The dual lighting photo effect is popular among professional photo editors and hobbyists alike because it's so easy to do, and the results are quite stunning. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to quickly create the dual lighting effect in Photoshop using two separate color gradients. Let's get started!
makeuseof.com

How to Create a REST API With Spring Boot

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The acronym REST stands for REpresentational State Transfer, while API stands for Application Programming Interface. Together, they refer to a REST API. A REST API is a service that transfers requests and responses between two software systems, on a REST architecture.
makeuseof.com

How to Add an Uninstall Shortcut to the Context Menu in Windows 11/10

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. A desktop context menu option for uninstalling software is a handy addition to Windows 11/10. With this shortcut, you could uninstall apps directly from the desktop just by right-clicking them. Although the Start menu includes a right-click Uninstall option for apps, it isn't available on the desktop's context menu.
makeuseof.com

How to Create Custom Alerts in React Using React-Toastify

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Alert messages are often used in web apps to display warnings, errors, success messages, and other valuable information. There are a few popular packages and frameworks...
makeuseof.com

Understanding Reverse Engineering Concepts

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Engineers sometimes need to think in reverse to analyze a product. For example, a mechanical engineer can draw conclusions about a product’s production based on its design and physical properties. They may even be able to produce the same product if they have a thorough understanding of it.
makeuseof.com

Gmail vs. Outlook: Which Is the Better Email App for Android?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google and Microsoft need no introduction, and when it comes to emails, they have their own solid products: Gmail and Outlook. Both of these products are available as apps on Android, where you can sign up for their email services or simply use them as email clients for your existing accounts.
makeuseof.com

How to Install Xcode Command Line Tools Package on Mac

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you prefer to code Mac apps using the command line, you need the Xcode Command Line Tools package. It contains compilers, debuggers, and other development tools and utilities accessible through Terminal without the entire Xcode integrated development environment.
makeuseof.com

WhatsApp Not Showing Contact Names? How to Fix It

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Is WhatsApp not showing you the names of your saved contacts? The issue usually occurs with a specific contact you've recently saved. Other times, it affects all the contact names in your phone's address book. Where does this issue come from, and how can you fix it?
makeuseof.com

How to Fix VMware BSOD Error on Windows 11

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. VMware Workstation Player is among the best virtualization software available today. You can create virtual machines and install operating systems on them. Virtual machines save you the trouble of wiping your hard disk to try out an operating system. However, it is not the only use case of third-party hypervisors like VMware.
makeuseof.com

How to Start Windows Media Player in Windows

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're looking for an easy way to play and manage your media files in Windows 11, then Windows Media Player is what you need. It's a free built-in application that allows you to quickly access your audio, video, and photo files with just a few clicks. In this article, we'll show you how to open Windows Media Player in Windows 11.
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Microsoft 365 When You Can’t Sign In

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most of the time, when you can't sign in to your Microsoft 365, you don't see any error, but the app doesn't allow you to enter your credentials. So, there's no indication of what caused the issue and how to fix it.
makeuseof.com

How to Add Stripe Checkout to a Next.js Application

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Stripe is a payment processing platform that allows you to add a pre-built checkout page to a website and accept and manage online payments. It is widely popular due to its ease of use, extensive documentation, support for local payments, customization and branding options, subscriptions, invoicing, and fraud prevention.
makeuseof.com

Is the MacBook Pro With the M2 Pro or M2 Max Chip Worth the Upgrade?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has refreshed its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that we've all been waiting for. These processors are higher-end variants of the M2 chip that Apple introduced alongside the redesigned MacBook Air at WWDC 2022.
makeuseof.com

3 Ways to Stop Steam Web Helper From Using All Your RAM

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Steam does a lot, aside from just storing your games. Sometimes, it does too many things, making your system slow down. So, have you noticed this happening to your computer? Or are you getting errors saying you're running out of memory when using Steam?

Comments / 0

Community Policy