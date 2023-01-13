Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows ODBC Data Sources App, and How Do You Access It?
The Microsoft ODBC Data Sources tool helps you connect your apps to various database management systems. But how does this tool work, and what are the different ways to access it? Let's dive in and find out.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Dual Lighting Effect in Photoshop
The dual lighting photo effect is popular among professional photo editors and hobbyists alike because it's so easy to do, and the results are quite stunning. In this tutorial, we'll show you how to quickly create the dual lighting effect in Photoshop using two separate color gradients. Let's get started!
makeuseof.com
How to Create a REST API With Spring Boot
The acronym REST stands for REpresentational State Transfer, while API stands for Application Programming Interface. Together, they refer to a REST API. A REST API is a service that transfers requests and responses between two software systems, on a REST architecture.
makeuseof.com
How to Add an Uninstall Shortcut to the Context Menu in Windows 11/10
A desktop context menu option for uninstalling software is a handy addition to Windows 11/10. With this shortcut, you could uninstall apps directly from the desktop just by right-clicking them. Although the Start menu includes a right-click Uninstall option for apps, it isn't available on the desktop's context menu.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Custom Alerts in React Using React-Toastify
Alert messages are often used in web apps to display warnings, errors, success messages, and other valuable information. There are a few popular packages and frameworks...
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
Artificial intelligence replaced humans in job role for months and ‘no one noticed’
A POPULAR news outlet has been publishing articles written by AI since November, keeping it on the down low. Tech media site CNET has been publishing the articles since November, and lots of readers don't seem to have noticed. “What is a credit card charge-off?” was the first AI-written article,...
Three mind-blowing space mysteries that could be solved in next decade – including what lies beneath the Earth’s crust
AS technology advances rapidly, we're getting closer to cracking space mysteries that once baffled scientists. Some experts think we could solve mysteries like dark matter in the next decade. We've rounded up some of the biggest space mysteries that scientists are hoping to solve in our life times. What is...
137-year-old idea could be a viable lithium-ion battery substitute
The host of the YouTube show Undecided, Matt Ferrell, is no doubt an energy expert. You may remember this video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years or this one where he argued that solar panels should be affordable to everyone. Now, he is back...
makeuseof.com
Understanding Reverse Engineering Concepts
Engineers sometimes need to think in reverse to analyze a product. For example, a mechanical engineer can draw conclusions about a product's production based on its design and physical properties. They may even be able to produce the same product if they have a thorough understanding of it.
makeuseof.com
Gmail vs. Outlook: Which Is the Better Email App for Android?
Google and Microsoft need no introduction, and when it comes to emails, they have their own solid products: Gmail and Outlook. Both of these products are available as apps on Android, where you can sign up for their email services or simply use them as email clients for your existing accounts.
makeuseof.com
How to Install Xcode Command Line Tools Package on Mac
If you prefer to code Mac apps using the command line, you need the Xcode Command Line Tools package. It contains compilers, debuggers, and other development tools and utilities accessible through Terminal without the entire Xcode integrated development environment.
makeuseof.com
WhatsApp Not Showing Contact Names? How to Fix It
Is WhatsApp not showing you the names of your saved contacts? The issue usually occurs with a specific contact you've recently saved. Other times, it affects all the contact names in your phone's address book. Where does this issue come from, and how can you fix it?
makeuseof.com
How to Fix VMware BSOD Error on Windows 11
VMware Workstation Player is among the best virtualization software available today. You can create virtual machines and install operating systems on them. Virtual machines save you the trouble of wiping your hard disk to try out an operating system. However, it is not the only use case of third-party hypervisors like VMware.
makeuseof.com
How to Start Windows Media Player in Windows
If you're looking for an easy way to play and manage your media files in Windows 11, then Windows Media Player is what you need. It's a free built-in application that allows you to quickly access your audio, video, and photo files with just a few clicks. In this article, we'll show you how to open Windows Media Player in Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix Microsoft 365 When You Can’t Sign In
Most of the time, when you can't sign in to your Microsoft 365, you don't see any error, but the app doesn't allow you to enter your credentials. So, there's no indication of what caused the issue and how to fix it.
makeuseof.com
How to Add Stripe Checkout to a Next.js Application
Stripe is a payment processing platform that allows you to add a pre-built checkout page to a website and accept and manage online payments. It is widely popular due to its ease of use, extensive documentation, support for local payments, customization and branding options, subscriptions, invoicing, and fraud prevention.
This HR Specialist Is Sharing How NOT To Get Fired For Making TikToks At Work, And Every Gen Z Employee Needs To Hear This
"In some cases, you might not even know that you've done something wrong until it's too late."
makeuseof.com
Is the MacBook Pro With the M2 Pro or M2 Max Chip Worth the Upgrade?
Apple has refreshed its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips that we've all been waiting for. These processors are higher-end variants of the M2 chip that Apple introduced alongside the redesigned MacBook Air at WWDC 2022.
makeuseof.com
3 Ways to Stop Steam Web Helper From Using All Your RAM
Steam does a lot, aside from just storing your games. Sometimes, it does too many things, making your system slow down. So, have you noticed this happening to your computer? Or are you getting errors saying you're running out of memory when using Steam?
