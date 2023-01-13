Two storms to bring more rain and high surf this weekend

Markina Brown's weather forecast (Jan. 13) 02:24

Get ready for more wet weather this weekend and early next week. A cold front is to bring rain Saturday afternoon through early Sunday, with a second storm coming Sunday night, bringing even more rain on Monday.

"The best day to get out and do anything will be Sunday. We're going to have a little lull in activity on Sunday ... then Monday the rain is expected to pick up," said Markina Brown, KCALNews meteorologist.

While this weekend's storms will be less severe than the last series that just pounded Southern California, there are anticipated impacts, such as: minor flooding, downed tree limbs, isolated power outages and slick roads with mud and rock issues in areas.

In most places, rainfall totals will be around 1 inch, with 1-3 inches across the mountains and foothills and 2-4 inches in the San Bernadino County mountains. Strong southerly winds are also expected.

There will be a break from the rain Sunday, but it will be cold and cloudy. The next storm rolls in Sunday night, similar to Saturday's storm, except it will be colder with showers continuing through Monday.

And for the snow, levels with the first storm Saturday will hover around 5,000-6,000 feet, with several inches accumulating at resort levels early Sunday.

Along the coast, watch for high surf. A high surf warning is in place along the Ventura County coastline until 10 p.m. Saturday, with 9-13 foot waves and strong rip currents.

A high surf advisory is in place across all other Southern California beaches through 10 p.m. Saturday. The highest surf will be on west facing beaches with 5-10 foot waves.