Utah State

#13. Utah

 4 days ago

- Millennial household median income: $84,419 (6.1% above state median for all ages)

- Millennial population share: 28.4% (#6 highest nationally)

- Millennial unemployment rate: 2.5% (#2 lowest nationally)

Let Your New Utah Flag Fly

There was nothing wrong with Utah’s old state flag. We’d call it “serviceable,” but lawmakers thought it was time for a glow-up. The Utah State Flag Task Force received 7,000 flag designs and 44,000 public comments before selecting the final design (top). The new Utah flag features a mountain landscape, beehive and star to represent Utah’s eight Tribal Nations. The Utah State Legislature will vote on whether to adopt the final flag design during the 2023 General Session.
Maverik — Adventure's First Stop has historic Utah roots

At age 20, the typical young adult is deciding on a major or starting a career – not creating a business that's destined to become a household name. But for Reuel Call, entrepreneurship was more than natural; it was a gift. In 1928, 20-year-old Call opened a two-pump gas...
Wait. I didn’t know these celebs were from Utah

Now that I’ve lived in Utah for almost 2 decades, I’m told that almost makes me a native. But as I get to know more about the state we love, I continue to find surprises. As I roll out these surprises, my “native” status goes away as real natives ask, “Did you NOT know that?” So, let’s see if any of these are a surprise to you.
Utah lawmakers to consider resolution that would move date to celebrate Halloween

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A resolution proposed by a Utah lawmaker encourages communities in the state to celebrate Halloween on the same day of the week each year. Bill sponsor Sen. Kirk Cullimore proposed that rather than celebrate the holiday on Oct. 31, which could fall on any day of the week, trick-or-treating should be recognized on the last Friday in October.
Transgender surgeries, puberty blockers: What will Utah lawmakers do?

SALT LAKE CITY — On the emotional last night of the Utah Legislature's 2022 general session, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox became visibly upset when he was blindsided by a final-hour vote that hijacked a bill his administration and LGBTQ advocates had been negotiating. Lawmakers instead passed an all-out ban...
10 Utah Towns To Live In If You Hate Other People

Maybe you went to a fortune teller and she said that one day you were going to die alone. And unlike other people, you thought that sounded absolutely wonderful. If you think about it, the Grinch never had a problem with Christmas. He had a problem with other people. And that annoyance towards annoying people really seemed to be at the root of all of his problems.
Wild About Utah: the majestic Rocky Mountain elk

The Rocky Mountain elk is Utah’s state mammal for good reason. No one can deny its majesty and uncanny intelligence while being hunted, and the spine tingling bugle released in fall mountain splendor. My introductory encounter with Rocky Mountain elk came during my first deer in Utah on the...
Scattered showers today, winter alerts remain for most of Utah

We've seen scattered showers this morning, and we'll see more of the same through the day today due to wrap-around moisture from the storm system that moved in yesterday. The best chance for wet weather will continue to be up in our mountains, but areas along and west of I-15 will have a good chance along with the eastern portion of the state.
Transgender bills taking shape as Utah lawmakers begin session

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A transgender-related bill limiting when birth certificates can be amended has been unveiled on Utah’s Capitol hill ahead of the 2023 legislative session. Meanwhile, another measure banning gender reassignment surgery for minors now also includes regulations on puberty blockers, under a new version...
How Biden's Infrastructure Law Will Affect Utah

Utah is poised to receive $22 million as part of various water-related projects in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.The Deseret News reported in December that this money will be used to “to boost climate resilience as the drought continues to grip the West.” This will be in the form of updating various water infrastructure projects, such as a water supply tunnel which supplies almost 700,000 people.
Hello Officer, Nice To See You!

I've written before about how we do as drivers here in Utah. It's easy to make the argument that we are or are not the worst drivers in the country. The other day on our radio show we were talking about some of our habits and we came to the conclusion that a good number of people driving down the road have the attitude that, other than themselves, everyone on the road that day is driving too fast / driving too slow, and is (an) idiot / moron. I'm pretty sure I could not plead not guilty to that accusation.
Scientists fear that Salt Lake may disappear in the next few years

In the US state of Utah, near the city of Salt Lake City, there is one of the largest salt lakes on earth. Surely, any first-year student from the Faculty of Geography will be able to explain its origin very scientifically and in detail. However, assessing the last half-century of the history of this unique place, it may seem that a huge, perfectly smooth white plateau is dried tears of joy and sadness. The euphoria of those who came one step closer to infinity, and the tragedies of those who mourned another madman who had gone into this infinity. For the past 90 years, these dramas have been played out with a certain periodicity on the immaculately smooth salt crust of the lake, which has turned into the largest film and television filming site in the world, the site where sensations are born.
Storm continues to bring winter impacts Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday, Utah! An area of low pressure continues to bring winter weather and impacts to parts of the Beehive State today. Scattered showers will continue today with wrap-around moisture associated with the flow around the low, with the bulk of wet weather favoring the southern two-thirds of the state. Even in northern Utah, we’ll hold onto a chance through the day, especially in the higher terrain.
