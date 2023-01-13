How much millennials make in each state

Millennials are more diverse and better educated than the generations before them. But while this group makes up a large portion of today's American workforce, their entry into it came at a time of economic turmoil. And that has created a generation of workers paying attention to where jobs are available—and lucrative.

Even with remote work becoming increasingly common, states throughout the country provide different opportunities according to their various industries, real estate markets, unemployment rates, and myriad other factors. Depending on the type of business, what incentives state and local governments provide, and the overall cost of living, some states are more attractive to this generation than others.

Stacker ranked the 50 states and Washington D.C. by the median income of households headed by millennials, defined as people ages 25 to 44 due to data availability. The analysis uses 2021 American Community Survey one-year estimates on household income and population , as well as 2021 annual Bureau of Labor Statistics unemployment data .

See how your home state ranks for opportunities for millennials.

