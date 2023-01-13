ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Wake Forest spoils No. 19 Clemson's perfect ACC start

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 24 points to help Wake Forest beat No. 19 Clemson 87-77 on Tuesday night. That ended the Tigers’ unexpected perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Demon Deacons won their fourth straight game and played from in front the entire way after the game’s opening minute. Cameron Hildreth added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest, which led by as many as 15 points. PJ Hall had 22 points to lead the Tigers while Hunter Tyson had 19 points and 14 rebounds. Clemson played without injured No. 2 scorer Chase Hunter.
CLEMSON, SC
Excessive speed listed as cause of fatal UGa wreck

Police say Georgia football player Devin Willock wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle in a weekend crash that killed him and a recruiting staff member. Athens-Clarke County police list excessive speed on a road with a 40 mph limit as a primary cause of the crash early Sunday. The wreck occurred in Athens a few hours after a parade and ceremony honoring the team's second straight national championship. The 20-year-old Willock, an offensive lineman from New Jersey, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, died shortly after at a hospital.
ATHENS, GA

