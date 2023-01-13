Read full article on original website
Insights: Dead River Derby gears up for recruitment
The Dead River Derby recruitment event is Thursday, January 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Baraga Gym, located at 300 Spring St. in Marquette. Participants only need to bring a mouth guard if you’re interested in skating, but attendees are welcome to simply watch and learn. The team will provide skates, helmets, and pads.
Volunteering passion, not just a resume builder
Along with the day of service, NMU’s Volunteer Center held a skill builder workshop to find volunteer opportunities that best fit each individual wanting to get involved. Students spent the afternoon volunteering in the Marquette community. Making blankets for the women’s center, crafting dogs toys for upaws, and making cookies for veterans.
NMU’s MLK day of service
Today, of course, is Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day. It’s always celebrated on the third Monday of January, as his birthday is January 15th. Students on Northern Michigan University’s campus honored the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service. First, students, faculty and...
Saginaw County woman, 44, injured in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash
ALGER COUNTY, MI – A woman was hospitalized Friday, Jan. 13 after her snowmobile struck several trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Alger County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 p.m. to the snowmobile accident on Trail 8 near Shingleton, according to a news release. Wendy Batterbee, 44 from...
Taking quick action to save a life with CPR
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – During a crisis, it can be difficult to think straight. You might be overwhelmed, stressed and anxious while needing to perform CPR. Brandon Cory, with the Marquette Fire Department, says CPR, or Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is simpler than you might think. “First thing is chest compressions”, Cory noted that it’s situational awareness that takes more training and practice.
Suspect arrested for fatal pedestrian hit and run in Ishpeming arraigned in court
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday morning, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident the night before Thanksgiving, was arraigned in Marquette County District Court. 55-year-old Steven Laitinen was arraigned on one charge of Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Serious Personal Injury Accident. According to court records, Laitinen...
