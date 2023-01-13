MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – During a crisis, it can be difficult to think straight. You might be overwhelmed, stressed and anxious while needing to perform CPR. Brandon Cory, with the Marquette Fire Department, says CPR, or Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is simpler than you might think. “First thing is chest compressions”, Cory noted that it’s situational awareness that takes more training and practice.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO