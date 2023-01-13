ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wzmq19.com

Insights: Dead River Derby gears up for recruitment

The Dead River Derby recruitment event is Thursday, January 19 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Baraga Gym, located at 300 Spring St. in Marquette. Participants only need to bring a mouth guard if you’re interested in skating, but attendees are welcome to simply watch and learn. The team will provide skates, helmets, and pads.
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

Volunteering passion, not just a resume builder

Along with the day of service, NMU’s Volunteer Center held a skill builder workshop to find volunteer opportunities that best fit each individual wanting to get involved. Students spent the afternoon volunteering in the Marquette community. Making blankets for the women’s center, crafting dogs toys for upaws, and making cookies for veterans.
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

NMU’s MLK day of service

Today, of course, is Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day. It’s always celebrated on the third Monday of January, as his birthday is January 15th. Students on Northern Michigan University’s campus honored the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service. First, students, faculty and...
MARQUETTE, MI
wzmq19.com

Taking quick action to save a life with CPR

MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – During a crisis, it can be difficult to think straight. You might be overwhelmed, stressed and anxious while needing to perform CPR. Brandon Cory, with the Marquette Fire Department, says CPR, or Cardiopulmonary resuscitation, is simpler than you might think. “First thing is chest compressions”, Cory noted that it’s situational awareness that takes more training and practice.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy