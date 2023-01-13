Read full article on original website
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Anti-gas stove fanatics chip away at liberty and insult Americans' intelligence | Column
Not long after the Battle of Yorktown in the American Revolution, Marquis De Lafayette wrote home to France. In the United States, he said, ''Humanity has won its battle, liberty now has a country.'' Now, we’re not even sure Americans should enjoy the freedom of cooking with fire indoors. The battle over cooktops...
