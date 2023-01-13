Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fraudulent solar company leaves investors out of pocket: What you need to know before investing in solar panelsEdy ZooSavannah, GA
32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergSavannah, GA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Sites to Explore in SavannahJourneyswithsteveSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Low Country Home and Garden Show coming to the Savannah Convention Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. The three-day event will start on Friday, Jan. 20. The show specializes in home improvement, outdoor projects, cooking and much more. Admission to the event is free courtesy of WTOC!. For...
wtoc.com
Making a mocktail ahead of the Low Country Home and Garden Show
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Low Country Home and Garden Show is this weekend at the Savannah Convention Center. You’ll get to check out hundreds of exhibits including a cooking set to show you how to spice things up. To give us a little taste of the event, mixologist...
wtoc.com
First Bryan Baptist Church awarded grant to preserve historic Black churches
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A historic Black church in our area is getting national attention and a big paycheck. $4 million will be spread among 35 historic churches across the nation. First Bryan Baptist Church is one of them. First Bryan Baptist Church is in the heart of Yamacraw Village...
wtoc.com
City council approves landscape, site plan for Dave & Busters in Pooler
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler city council members unanimously approved the landscape and site plan for Dave and Buster. During Tuesday’s city council meeting, leaders with Tanger Outlets laid out the plan. They say they will be adding a 22,500 square foot expansion to the front area of the...
wtoc.com
‘I just started screaming for help every where:’ Owner recalls moment her home exploded in Bryan Co.
BYRAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators are still searching for the cause of a home that exploded last week in Bryan County. It happened on Demeries Lake Lane in Richmond Hill just after 5 Friday morning. Investigators say the new family that moved in did nothing to cause the explosion.
wtoc.com
Tuesday is National Bootlegger’s day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The National Prohibition Museum down in City Market tells those stories including one of the more significant moments during prohibition which happened here back in 1923. “I like to say it examines America’s relationship with alcohol, for better or for worse.”. The 5500 square foot Prohibition...
WJCL
Outside Brands collecting coats for those in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. — You now have an opportunity to keep Savannah’s and Hilton Head Island homeless populations a little warmer this winter. Outside Savannah as well as Outside Hilton Head kicked off its annual coat drive Monday. The "Recycle Your Jacket" initiative is asking for customers to donate...
Photo Gallery: 2023 MLK Observance Day Association parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the MLK Observance Day Association parade returned to the Coastal Empire for the first time since 2020. It took place throughout the city’s Historic District.
wtoc.com
Broughton between Bull and Drayton St. will close Tuesday for road construction
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Broughton Street will be closed between Bull Street and Drayton Street Jan. 17- Jan. 24, for road construction. Bull Street and Drayton Street will remain open.
wtoc.com
Milk, egg prices discussed during Georgia Dairy Conference in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The annual Georgia Dairy Conference is underway this week at the Marriott Savannah Riverfront. It’s meant to help farmers in the dairy industry to get up to speed on the latest tech and learn new techniques from other farmers. A big topic now, however, is...
Straight from the Kitchen: Diving into Beaufort’s bar food
Beaufort SC is blessed to have some of the best restaurants in the Lowcountry right here. But sometimes, you’re not hungry for that amazing dish full of shrimp & grits, or that $40 steak. Sometimes you just want some of Beaufort’s bar food. Some hot wings, fried pickles, pimento cheese or even a fish taco…while you’re sitting at the bar with TVs humming, music playing and the chatter of others having a good time around you.
blufftonsun.com
Alljoy paving project funded by penny tax set to begin late spring
About 18 months ago, the question for the Alljoy community in the small, quiet corner of unincorporated Beaufort County was, “To pave or not to pave.”. That is no longer a question. Alljoy will have paved sidewalks down the length of the road from Burnt Church to Thomas Lawton....
wtoc.com
Family Promise opening day center up to everyone in need
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, the Homeless Authority and a local non profit are teaming up to expand their reach to help homeless families in the community. There have been a lot of discussions inside of City Hall about helping our homeless neighbors. The City reached out to see if Family Promise would open up their day center to the community to provide even more options.
wtoc.com
Community leaders, organizations hold seminars to welcome families moving for Hyundai Metaplant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With construction now underway at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, hundreds of families from South Korea are moving into our community. Local leaders want the community to be ready. The Development Authority of Bryan County, World Trade Center Savannah, Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
wtoc.com
Woman dies after fire at Fairview Avenue home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman has died after firefighters found her unresponsive inside a Savannah home. According to the Savannah Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Fairview Avenue on Tuesday around 1 p.m. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area and heavy smoke conditions throughout the...
wtoc.com
UPDATE: Bull River Bridge back open after being closed due to ice
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: The Bull River Bridge is back open after being closed in both directions Sunday morning due to ice on the bridge. The bridge was already down to one lane as GDOT gathers information for a long term road project. According to the Chatham County...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Emergency Services chief shares how crews can prepare for new Hyundai plant
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County Emergency Services crews recently returned from a trip to Montgomery, Alabama. They met with first responders near the Hyundai plant there to find out how crews locally can prepare for the electric vehicle site in our area. Bryan County Emergency Services chief Freddie...
allongeorgia.com
SE Ga Road Work: Weekly Traffic Interruption Advisory Through January 20
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 14 through Friday, January 20. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
wtoc.com
Savannah Technical College to offer fast track manufacturing course
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Technical College is hosting a fast track manufacturing course. Those who complete the six week course will be eligible to interview with a local manufacturer for job opportunities. You can utilize YMCA childcare included with the course. Organizers say this course is meant to give...
Comments / 0