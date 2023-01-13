Read full article on original website
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
I-80, Highway 30 closed from Kearney to Wyoming
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Travel is becoming more and more unlikely for folks in central and western Nebraska. Both Highway 30 and Interstate 80 have been closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border due to the arrival of the latest winter storm. The storm continues to travel eastward, with most of...
Two bridges in Hall County, two in Dawson County selected for County Bridge Match Program
WOOD RIVER, Neb. — Four Central Nebraska bridges in two counties will soon be repaired or removed thanks to help from state funds. Two bridges in Hall County and two in Dawson County were among the 13 bridges selected for funding in the seventh round of Nebraska’s County Bridge Match Program. The selections were made out of proposals including 148 bridges across 48 counties.
Church in Hubbell to hold final service in late January
HUBBELL, NE — A church in rural Thayer County will permanently close by the end of the month. The Zion Lutheran Church will hold its final worship service on Jan. 29. In a letter, the church's congregation says population decline in the area have led to shrinking membership numbers in recent years. With that, the decision was made to close the church after 117 years. The congregation called the decision difficult.
Police searching for missing Aurora Couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - An Aurora family is asking for the public’s help finding their missing loved ones. Robert and Loveda Proctor were reported as missing to the Aurora Police Department on Saturday morning. Family members say Robert is 89-years-old, 5-foot-9 and around 145 pounds. They say he has a cobra tattoo on his right forearm.
Two-vehicle accident in Kearney County sends two to hospital
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon. The Kearney Sheriff's Office said that around 12:20 p.m., they were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident near the junction of Highway 6 and Highway 44. A Hastings woman was driving west in a Lexus RX350 and...
Colorado juveniles apprehended in Buffalo County after high-speed chase
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they apprehended two Colorado juveniles after a pursuit in central Nebraska Monday night. The NSP said around 9:30 p.m., a trooper saw a Nissan Pathfinder heading east on Interstate 80 driving about 35 mph. The trooper reportedly tried to do a...
Winter Storm Warning issued, snow emergencies declared in Tri-Cities
HASTINGS, NE — Communities in Central Nebraska are bracing for a serious snowstorm to hit on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning running all day on Wednesday for the whole region. The Tri-Cities region is expected to receive at least seven inches of snow and could get up to a foot. Areas to the north and west of Kearney are projected to receive even higher amounts of snow.
