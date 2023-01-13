If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. George Alexander served four years in the Marine Corps with several force reconnaissance units. His service enabled him to travel through mainland Japan, Okinawa, and Southeast Asia. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. A martial arts enthusiast since 1960, he followed this passion after his separation from military service, becoming uniquely qualified in many disciplines as an instructor with international teaching credentials. Alexander is a fierce competitor and has won many championships. He has always been fascinated with the history of the martial arts, and has done much historical research, translation work and written numerous articles and books on the subject. He founded Silent Ocean Scuba and teaches open water diving, and is affiliated with Dive 21, an organization that provides scuba therapy to veterans with PTSD. He and his wife, Susan, moved in 2014 to Palm Coast, where he continues to teach martial arts and scuba diving.

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO