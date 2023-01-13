Read full article on original website
Council conditionally approves first view of Harborside Marina application, hopes to compromise
In hopes of a compromise, the Palm Coast City Council has conditionally approved the first reading of the Harborside Inn and Marina application. The Council voted 5-0 on Jan. 17 so city staff and the applicant could have time to clean up the language and come to an agreement on the density issues in the request. It took five hours of presentations and public comment to reach that decision.
Motorist Alert: Avoid section of County Road 220 if possible, county advises
The eastbound lane on County Road 220 (Doctors Inlet) over the Little Black Creek Bridge will be intermittently closed for repairs continuing the week of Jan. 16. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can, according to an update from Clay County Government.
palmcoastobserver.com
Fourth Dunkin Donuts slated for SR 100 and Old Kings Road
A new Dunkin Donuts will likely be joining the Popeye’s location on State Road 100 soon. The popular coffee chain would be the third business to fill one of lots on the east corner of State Road 100 and Old Kings Road. The project is currently going through the final steps in the approval process with Palm Coast’s city departments and administration.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Begins Improvements to Lehigh Trailhead
Palm Coast – Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on January 23, 2023. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom, and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting, and pavilions.
Bay News 9
Blue Spring State Park breaks record with 729 manatees
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Following several days of cold weather, officials at Blue Spring State Park say they recorded the highest manatee count ever on Tuesday, with 729 manatees in the Blue Spring run. Manatees often travel to Blue Spring to warm themselves in the 72-degree waters. The previous...
flaglerlive.com
Divided Flagler Beach Commission Will Require Inspections of Street Golf Carts Every 2 Years
A divided Flagler Beach City Commission agreed Thursday evening to change the frequency of required inspections of golf carts used as street vehicles from every year to every two years. Some commissioners and the mayor wanted only one inspection, and none after that. The city has a few hundred residents using golf carts as street vehicles.
palmcoastobserver.com
Shirley Chisholm Trail recognizes a 'national citizen of Palm Coast'
On Nov. 30, the city of Palm Coast honored Shirley Chisholm by renaming the Pine Lakes Trail the Shirley Chisholm Trail. Agnes Lightfoot, second vice president of the Democratic Women of Flagler County, said the group was thrilled with the turnout and the recognition for Chisholm. "It recognizes that a...
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed
Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
flaglerlive.com
Army Corps Must Redesign Entire Flagler Beach Dunes Project, ‘Substantially’ Delaying It Again
Two decades on, the eternally-delayed plan to rebuild the dunes on 2.6 miles of beach south of the Flagler Beach pier has been delayed yet again, and will not get under way in June or any time this year, as Flagler County government and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had projected.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: A lot of green
Marijuana possession, 20g or more. While Flagler County Sheriff Office deputies were serving a warrant, they found around two pounds of marijuana in a duffel bag. The officers were allowed access to the home by the man's grandmother, who showed them to her adult grandson's room where she thought he was. He was not there, but a duffel bag was; without prompting from the officers, the grandmother opened the bag to find the marijuana — around $3,000 in street value, according to the arrest report.
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast man, 21, charged with firing handgun during argument with girlfriend
A 21-year-old man fired a handgun into the air during an argument with his girlfriend in Palm Coast's Woodlands neighborhood on Jan. 11, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Jordan Munoz, was angry about his girlfriend communicating with another man, according to the woman's account to deputies....
palmcoastobserver.com
Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players injured in two-car crash on Belle Terre Parkway
This story was updated on Jan. 17. Three Flagler Palm Coast High School girls basketball players were injured in a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Grove Drive on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13. The crash was the the 24th to be...
leesburg-news.com
Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora
A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Top 10 home sales of week
About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
click orlando
Daytona Beach police bust illegal gambling operation at gas station convenience store
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – An illegal gambling operation at a gas station convenience store in Daytona Beach was busted Friday by police, according to the department. The Daytona Beach Police Department said a search warrant was executed at a Get n Go location on North Nova Road. [TRENDING: Central...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: George Alexander
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. George Alexander served four years in the Marine Corps with several force reconnaissance units. His service enabled him to travel through mainland Japan, Okinawa, and Southeast Asia. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. A martial arts enthusiast since 1960, he followed this passion after his separation from military service, becoming uniquely qualified in many disciplines as an instructor with international teaching credentials. Alexander is a fierce competitor and has won many championships. He has always been fascinated with the history of the martial arts, and has done much historical research, translation work and written numerous articles and books on the subject. He founded Silent Ocean Scuba and teaches open water diving, and is affiliated with Dive 21, an organization that provides scuba therapy to veterans with PTSD. He and his wife, Susan, moved in 2014 to Palm Coast, where he continues to teach martial arts and scuba diving.
palmcoastobserver.com
School Board agrees to hand out guardian program interest forms
In a wide ranging workshop agenda, the Flagler County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17, learned more about two potential programs it could put into practice next school year. The board agreed to hand out guardian program interest forms to employees who work on school campuses. Board members were also informed about liability issues pertaining to Narcan distribution. District staff also presented a proposed school calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
click orlando
VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet
PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
WESH
Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
