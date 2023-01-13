ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

palmcoastobserver.com

Council conditionally approves first view of Harborside Marina application, hopes to compromise

In hopes of a compromise, the Palm Coast City Council has conditionally approved the first reading of the Harborside Inn and Marina application. The Council voted 5-0 on Jan. 17 so city staff and the applicant could have time to clean up the language and come to an agreement on the density issues in the request. It took five hours of presentations and public comment to reach that decision.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Fourth Dunkin Donuts slated for SR 100 and Old Kings Road

A new Dunkin Donuts will likely be joining the Popeye’s location on State Road 100 soon. The popular coffee chain would be the third business to fill one of lots on the east corner of State Road 100 and Old Kings Road. The project is currently going through the final steps in the approval process with Palm Coast’s city departments and administration.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Begins Improvements to Lehigh Trailhead

Palm Coast – Construction on the Lehigh Trailhead Project off of Belle Terre Parkway will commence on January 23, 2023. The project enhances the popular path by providing ADA-compliant paved parking with more than 60 parking spaces, a restroom, and a water fountain. The project also includes community gardens, a dog park, lighting, and pavilions.
PALM COAST, FL
Bay News 9

Blue Spring State Park breaks record with 729 manatees

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Following several days of cold weather, officials at Blue Spring State Park say they recorded the highest manatee count ever on Tuesday, with 729 manatees in the Blue Spring run. Manatees often travel to Blue Spring to warm themselves in the 72-degree waters. The previous...
ORANGE CITY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Shirley Chisholm Trail recognizes a 'national citizen of Palm Coast'

On Nov. 30, the city of Palm Coast honored Shirley Chisholm by renaming the Pine Lakes Trail the Shirley Chisholm Trail. Agnes Lightfoot, second vice president of the Democratic Women of Flagler County, said the group was thrilled with the turnout and the recognition for Chisholm. "It recognizes that a...
PALM COAST, FL
Don Johnson

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: A lot of green

Marijuana possession, 20g or more. While Flagler County Sheriff Office deputies were serving a warrant, they found around two pounds of marijuana in a duffel bag. The officers were allowed access to the home by the man's grandmother, who showed them to her adult grandson's room where she thought he was. He was not there, but a duffel bag was; without prompting from the officers, the grandmother opened the bag to find the marijuana — around $3,000 in street value, according to the arrest report.
PALM COAST, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora

A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
MOUNT DORA, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Top 10 home sales of week

About the property: Intracoastal Waterway frontage two-story home in Queen’s Harbour Yacht & Country Club features four bedrooms, five full and two half-bathrooms, office, theater, game room, bonus room, outdoor entertainment area and pool and dock with boatlift. ST. JOHNS. $2,451,822. 47 Coastal Grove Court, Ponte Vedra Beach. Type:...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Veteran of the Week: George Alexander

If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. George Alexander served four years in the Marine Corps with several force reconnaissance units. His service enabled him to travel through mainland Japan, Okinawa, and Southeast Asia. He is a combat veteran of the Vietnam War. A martial arts enthusiast since 1960, he followed this passion after his separation from military service, becoming uniquely qualified in many disciplines as an instructor with international teaching credentials. Alexander is a fierce competitor and has won many championships. He has always been fascinated with the history of the martial arts, and has done much historical research, translation work and written numerous articles and books on the subject. He founded Silent Ocean Scuba and teaches open water diving, and is affiliated with Dive 21, an organization that provides scuba therapy to veterans with PTSD. He and his wife, Susan, moved in 2014 to Palm Coast, where he continues to teach martial arts and scuba diving.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

School Board agrees to hand out guardian program interest forms

In a wide ranging workshop agenda, the Flagler County School Board on Tuesday, Jan. 17, learned more about two potential programs it could put into practice next school year. The board agreed to hand out guardian program interest forms to employees who work on school campuses. Board members were also informed about liability issues pertaining to Narcan distribution. District staff also presented a proposed school calendar for the 2023-24 school year.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA

Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

VIDEO: Home valued at $2.6 million goes up in flames in Ponce Inlet

PONCE INLET, Fla. – A beachfront home in Ponce Inlet caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to Ponce Inlet fire officials. According to Ponce Inlet Fire Chief, Dan Scales, one-third of the home on South Atlantic Avenue was engulfed in flames but is now under control. [TRENDING: FAA computer...
PONCE INLET, FL
WESH

Flagler County deputies arrest woman wanted for grand theft

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shoplifting was arrested in Flagler County. Deputies were notified of shoplifting at a business in Palm Coast on Tuesday. They were told a woman, later identified as Tracy Curley, had taken multiple items and put them in shopping bags without paying.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

