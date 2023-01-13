Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 20-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from TUE 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Wednesday snow could break North Platte records, weather service says
UPDATED, Jan. 17, 2023, 8:45 p.m.: Updated with North Platte snow emergency, plowing plans and school closures. North Platte and western Nebraska were bracing Tuesday for the region’s fourth significant winter storm in a month after a tinder-dry 2021-22 winter. Unlike its predecessors, the system arriving Wednesday could blanket...
Winter storm expected to bring 10 inches of xnow
A winter storm originally set to track farther south of North Platte has changed course for a direct hit on the area beginning early Wednesday morning. Kenny Roberg, meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office at Lee Bird Field, said accumulations could be as high as 10 inches across the area. The system will move across Colorado into southwestern and south central Nebraska.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 18
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (2) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
North Platte City Council gives swift OK to 2nd set of repaving projects
The North Platte City Council decided to move quickly Tuesday on the city’s next round of repaving projects to take advantage of the recent easing of oil prices. Council members voted 8-0 to create eight “street improvement districts” to resurface 11 stretches of streets with asphalt this year after agreeing to waive the usual rule requiring three “yes” votes on the necessary ordinance.
Lincoln County commissioners elect officers for 2023
The Lincoln County commissioners elected Jerry Woodruff as chairperson and Kent Weems as vice chairperson for 2023 at Tuesday’s meeting. Both Woodruff and Weems were also elected to serve in the same capacities, respectively, for the Board of Equalization. The commissioners voted to take no action on two tort...
North Platte Giving Year End campaign collects $139K for local charities
Donors gave $139,197 to local nonprofits during the North Platte Giving Year End campaign hosted by Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Gifts benefiting 53 local nonprofits were made online or by check between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31, the organization said in a press release. Donations came from as far away as California and New York.
