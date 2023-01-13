Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-rated restaurant chain opens new location in NebraskaKristen WaltersOmaha, NE
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Husker GameDay Experience charities say they weren’t aware of proceeds
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Watching a Husker game in a skybox, and its associated perks, convinced AJ Brink to pay $2,000 for a Nebraska GameDay Experience package he’d never received. He says there’s an extra point to the purchase that shouldn’t be missed. “We absolutely bought those...
WOWT
Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 2 hours ago. Buyers of...
WOWT
Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development. Updated: 12 hours ago. A new development downtown is...
WOWT
Nebraska State Parks to be featured in Discovery Channel series
A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal grant money to put toward a $1.1 million project -- and educate the next generation of journalists. A quiet Tuesday ahead of our next storm bringing snow chances Wednesday. Celebrating MLK's life and legacy in North Omaha. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WOWT
"Project Share Your Story" preserves voices of Vietnam veterans
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Buyers of a Nebraska gameday package weren't the only ones fooled -- so were the charities the company claimed proceeds would benefit. Sneak peek at new Brickline downtown development. Updated: 12 hours ago. A...
WOWT
DCSO makes headway in dealing with mental health calls
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 10 hours ago. Buyers of...
WOWT
Authorities search for missing Omaha inmate
Nebraska State Parks will be featured in a new RV-focused series. Black Men United, Big Mama's Kitchen team to commemorate MLK. Big Mama's Kitchen and Black Men United came together to commemorate the Martin Luther King holiday. Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations in Omaha. Updated: 5 hours ago. There are...
WOWT
Omaha Star recommended to receive more than $800,000 for museum, education projects
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The education of students around the state and the country were greatly affected during the height of the pandemic. The Nebraska Legislature has made more than $300 million available through the Economic Recovery Act to help communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. A publisher of a...
WOWT
Iowa business owners get probation, community service for hunting violations in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two business owners have been sentenced after allegedly violating the Lacey Act. Josh Bowmar, 32; Sarah Bowmar, 33; and Bowmar Bowhunting LLC; all from Ankeny, Iowa, were sentenced by Judge Michael D. Nelson on Thursday, Jan. 12, in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act.
WOWT
WARNING: Man allegedly exposes two victims in Papillion
Omaha middle and high schoolers came together to amplify Martin Luther King's voice through a new lens. Westside's Dance Marathon team is raising money for Children's Hospital and Medical Center. Omaha Star recommended to receive ARPA funding. Updated: 9 hours ago. A historic Omaha newspaper is set to receive federal...
WOWT
Carbon monoxide emergency puts one in Omaha hospital
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 3 hours ago. Buyers of...
WOWT
Father accused of murdering two children wants interviews tossed
Omaha is facing its largest snowfall of the season -- and the city says it's ready. Nebraska's Vietnam veterans are getting the chance to share their stories to be part of a new memorial. Nebraska GameDay Experience charities say they're unaware of supposed benefits. Updated: 5 hours ago. Buyers of...
WOWT
Nebraska, Iowa leaders pay tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local and state officials took time to note Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some paying tribute through recognition of those in the community; others taking a moment to note the words of King himself. Here in Omaha on Friday, officials paid tribute to those serving our...
WOWT
MJ Sherman transfers to Nebraska from Georgia
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With multiple departures this offseason the Huskers are looking for good edge rushers and they might have found one in Georgia. MJ Sherman was a backup outside linebacker for three years with the two-time defending national champs. Sherman also covered kicks all three years for the Bulldogs.
WOWT
Snowstorm forecast prompts Omaha-metro alerts, closings, cancellations
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The approaching winter weather is impacting area services and prompting closings and cancellations. Bellevue Public Schools has called off classes for Wednesday. Omaha Public Schools announced Wednesday will be a remote-learning day. Additionally, the school board meeting slated for Wednesday evening has been rescheduled for 6...
WOWT
Omaha celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day with community events
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While remembering a civil rights legend, Omaha will have several events on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Durham Museum will be free of charge with different activities including a musical performance from students of Nelson Mandela Elementary. At noon, Big Mama’s Kitchen is hosting...
WOWT
Omaha Police: 1 injured in Saturday night shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a man was shot. According to the Omaha Police Department, at 9:16 p.m. Saturday, officers responded after a man walked into Nebraska Medical Center with a gunshot wound. The 23-year-old victim allegedly told police he was shot by an unknown person...
WOWT
Amazon opens fulfillment center in Papillion
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A new Amazon fulfillment center opens in Papillion and promises to create 1,000 jobs. According to Amazon, the new facility located at the intersection of NE-50 and NE-370 is the first Amazon fulfillment center in Nebraska. “To open Amazon’s first sortable fulfillment center in Nebraska is...
WOWT
Man arrested after shooting last week in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Monday reported they had arrested a suspect in an overnight shooting that occurred last week in an Omaha neighborhood off Military Avenue. Chuol Pan, 29, was arrested to face multiple charges, including felony assault and attempted felony assault, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and tampering with evidence.
WOWT
Tuesday Jan. 17 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 3 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department had not updated...
Comments / 0