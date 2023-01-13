Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: A Call to Action
MLK Day is a holiday designated as a day of service to one's community. Dr. King once addressed the American Psychological Association and spoke about the psychological concept of maladjustment. It is important to consider a call not only to service but work for human rights and social justice in...
Jennifer Hudson Sits on the Steps of Martin Luther King Jr.'s House in Tribute: 'Soaking in the Significance'
The singer honored the late minister and activist on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Had a Spiritual Brother Their Friendship Helped Shape the World.
In 1965, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. faced a problem. He personally and deeply opposed the Vietnam War, but coming out against it publicly could alienate President Lyndon Johnson, who had staked much of his credibility on it. Condemning the war could put cherished civil rights legislation at home at risk. What was the way forward?
9 Images Of Martin Luther King Jr. At Home With The Kids
While Martin Luther King Jr.’s most iconic moments include delivering soaring rhetoric that roused the conscience of a nation and leading a movement that changed the course of history, he was passing the string beans as a father of 4. But despite the earth-moving nature of his day job, King’s family life includedmany moments that were relatably ordinary.
Tributes and Commemorations For ‘MLK Weekend’
It took over 30 years to mark Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a federal holiday. Since then, “MLK weekend” has memorialized the late civil rights icon’s life and legacy with celebratory events across cities far and wide. On Sunday, January 5, the world will celebrate King...
Martin Luther King Jr. Was No Moderate, He Wanted a ‘Radical Revolution of Values’
For over a century and a half, the United States ignored the values its founding documents demanded, “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”As a standard bearer and fighter for justice, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. dedicated his life to waking up the conscience of the United States and making these founding principles a reality.In the South, King was a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church. His fellow Black Americans lived under a set of principles instituted by...
