Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
The Narcissistic Behavior
Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by an excessive and obsessive focus on one's own self-importance, which is often to the exclusion of others. It is a personality trait with features such as having a strong sense of self-importance and being preoccupied with achieving success, needing constant admiration, having a sense of entitlement, being too sensitive to criticism, as well as being haughty and dictatorial.
Opinion: Your Grief is Proportionate to Your Love
Tonight, my grief is a wild, roaring thing, and I am weeping alone in a quiet house. I have no one to blame but myself. After all, I summoned it here. It was an impulse, really. I was craving something sweet and feeling unsettled, and I saw a bag of treats on the counter. I sorted through it, and my fingers stalled on a small Milky Way bar. I touched it, and I could suddenly feel my father’s mother stuffing them in the pocket of a leather jacket she gave me. The same leather jacket, worn and falling to pieces, hangs in my closet, and I cannot get rid of it. If I checked the pockets, I might find a candy bar there now.
Escaping the Illusion of Love Created by a Narcissist
Recognize the signs of trauma-bond manipulation and psychological abuse. I am sorry for your pain, frustration, and confusion. You enter a relationship and make yourself entirely vulnerable for your partner. You feel like they are your soulmate. They make you feel loved and cherished. You share your deepest secrets and all of your insecurities.
Opinion: The Dumbing Down of America
“Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I’m not sure about the universe.” Albert Einstein. If you want to know what a child is thinking, watch their face.
Opinion: Key Boundaries To Make A Narcissist Go Away
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates, and they aren’t leaving you alone, no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Anti-Liberalism in America Is a Delusion of ‘Freedom’ That Will Only Lead to Violence
“Suppose the election was declared free and fair,” American diplomat Richard Holbrooke worried of Bosnia in 1996, but the winners are “racists, fascists, separatists, who are publicly opposed to [peace and reintegration]. That is the dilemma,” he said, in a decade when ascendant illiberalism was a relatively distant prospect, a problem for faraway places like Peru, Slovakia, and the Philippines.And though that sentence could be pasted verbatim into any number of articles about former President Donald Trump from the last half-decade, I’m not so sure we have the same dilemma now, when illiberalism is rising on left and right alike...
psychologytoday.com
Most People Agree About Most Things
Most people have similar attitudes toward politics and history, but we wrongly perceive large disagreements. Scientists call this a perception gap, and is driven by negative stereotypes. We should remind ourselves often that most people agree about most things. On January 16, 2023, we celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day....
psychologytoday.com
Conservatorship Abuse 2.0
Conservatorships can be a lucrative industry. Steps can be taken to prevent conservatorship abuse. Communication skills and early intervention are important when addressing a dysfunctional family. It was almost seven years ago when my father unexpectedly died of cancer and everything changed. It happened fast and shortly after he passed,...
psychologytoday.com
The Truth About Self-Hatred
It is too devastating for children to acknowledge that their parents might not be competent or may be cruel. Self-hatred is a childhood survival strategy, but it no longer serves us in our adult life. It is possible to move from self-hatred to self-compassion. The truth about self-hatred, and its...
The Jewish Press
The Torah’s Powerful Approach To Happiness
If you ask the average person what they want in life, they will likely answer with one word: happiness. Many people’s lives are centered around this goal. The big decisions, such as who we marry, where we live, the jobs we take, the people we interact with, as well as the smaller decisions, such as what we eat, how we dress, or how much sleep we get, are often made with the goal of attaining a greater level of joy and happiness. However, we often find people who appear set up for happiness living a life stuck in misery, and people who seem destined for a life of anguish living lives of great happiness.
psychologytoday.com
What Is Ecological Grief and Trauma?
The ongoing climate breakdown is resulting in a phenomenon known as ecological grief, which can overlap with trauma responses. There is a lack of social validation, guidance, or support for this unique type of suffering. Ecological grief and trauma can be a catalyst for psychological transformation and larger cultural shifts.
Ken Follett's 'The Armor of Light' to come out Sept. 26
NEW YORK — (AP) — Ken Follett is ready to wrap up his epic fictional chronicle of Western civilization. Viking announced Wednesday that the British author's “The Armor of Light" will be published Sept. 26, concluding an eight-volume series that began in 1989 with “The Pillars of the Earth” and spans 1,000 years. The new book is set in the late 18th-early 19th centuries, the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, and centers on the conflicts between Britain and France.
psychologytoday.com
Medical Clowns: Not Just Comic Relief
Hospitals can be grim and frightening places. Qualitative research identified 40 different skills that medical clowns demonstrated. Medical clowns can be a helpful part of the therapeutic team. The Talmud tells the story of Elijah the Prophet standing in a marketplace. A rabbi asks him, “Are any of these people...
psychologytoday.com
How Do Gifted Adolescents See Themselves?
New research suggests there are four general profiles of gifted adolescents: humanitarians, politicians, regulators and stabilizers. These groups have different personality traits, emotions, and relationships. It’s important that gifted people, who become followers and leaders, are afforded opportunities to become constructive members of society. Giftedness, with cousin "neurodivergence", are...
Comments / 0