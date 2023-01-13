A Johnson City man is arrested after he allegedly discharged a firearm with the bullet traveling near a sleeping nine month old child. Remington C. Tritt was arrested after police were called to 24 Regency Square in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tritt at his apartment. Tritt admitted that he negligently discharged his handgun inside his apartment. Police say the trajectory of the bullet came within close proximity to where the child was sleeping in a crib, located in a neighboring apartment’s bedroom adjoining Tritt’s apartment.

