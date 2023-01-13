Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Two identified, charged after ‘obscene’ act recorded by minors at Virginia store
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Two people wanted on multiple charges after an ‘obscene’ sexual act took place at a convenience store in Grundy have been identified, police said. According to the release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a fight at the Double Kwik convenience store on Jan. 1. As police were responding to the call, deputies reportedly passed a vehicle matching the description of the reported vehicle that was involved in the altercation.
1 charged with murder in Carter Co. drug overdose
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in relation to a 2022 drug overdose case, the Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced. According to a release from the CCSO, John Marcos Ramos Osborne, 20, was arrested after a grand jury indicted him on charges of second-degree murder, […]
q95fm.net
Wise County Man Arrested On Charges Of Malicious Wounding
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. On 1-12-2023 at approximately 10:30 pm Wise County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed during a domestic dispute on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, VA. When deputies arrived, they discovered a female with stab wounds to her head. The female was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
JCPD: Bristol man charged with attempted second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man reportedly fled to Virginia after an alleged November shooting in Johnson City. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nathanial Drive in Johnson City on Nov. 9, 2022, just […]
supertalk929.com
supertalk929.com
Armed suspect takes cash from Johnson City convenience store
The search is on for an armed robber who got away with an undetermined amount of cash from a Johnson City convenience store Monday evening. A report from city police said the male suspect entered the Roadrunner Market in the 800 block of North State of Franklin Road just before 9 p.m.
Mother, daughter charged after allegedly taking dog from outside shelter in single-digit temps
Dog found in freezing temps, women charged after allegedly taking it. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Sullivan County women face theft charges after they allegedly took a dog from owners who left it outside during December’s arctic blast, and the mother-daughter duo intends to fight in court as Harley the German Shepherd remains missing. […]
Kingsport Times-News
Police searching for Johnson City Roadrunner armed robbery suspect
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the […]
Johnson City Press
q95fm.net
Multiple Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant At Harlan County Residence
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sunday January 15th the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the Kenvir community. As deputies made entry into the residence they quickly detained two subjects and secured a firearm sitting on a couch. During a search of the residence several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine were seized as well as a mixture of pills. Also seized was a Taurus 9mm handgun 682 dollars US currency and various electrical devices. Assisting Deputy Bryan Napier was Sheriff Chris Brewer, Lieutenant John Teagle, Constable Scotty Moore and deputies Austin Reynolds, Jeremy Jones and Chris Hickey.
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
993thex.com
Man Negligently Discharges Handgun, Narrowly Missing Sleeping Nine Month Old Child
A Johnson City man is arrested after he allegedly discharged a firearm with the bullet traveling near a sleeping nine month old child. Remington C. Tritt was arrested after police were called to 24 Regency Square in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tritt at his apartment. Tritt admitted that he negligently discharged his handgun inside his apartment. Police say the trajectory of the bullet came within close proximity to where the child was sleeping in a crib, located in a neighboring apartment’s bedroom adjoining Tritt’s apartment.
Accused Sullivan killer, accomplice face April arraignment
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man authorities say stabbed a 17-year-old acquaintance to death on Nov. 4 in Blountville after an alleged argument appeared in court Friday and will face arraignment on a first-degree murder charge on April 13. Korey Barnette, 23, is also charged with especially aggravated robbery in the incident that led to […]
TBI investigation into Daniel Boone incidents complete; now goes to DA
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has completed its investigation into assault allegations by members of the Daniel Boone High School football team and has now passed the findings on to the district attorney. A TBI spokesperson told News Channel 11 Tuesday that the bureau’s investigation into allegations of physical and […]
wymt.com
Kingsport Times-News
Investigators: Driver admitted to having meth in car
WISE — Wise County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver arrested after a Thursday car crash admitted to having methamphetamine in the vehicle. Gabriel A. Bentley, 40, Pound, has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and felony eluding after he allegedly led county deputies and Big Stone Gap police through Appalachia before crashing in the Blackwood section of the county.
wcyb.com
wymt.com
