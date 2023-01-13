Lee County Sheriff's Office identifies human remains found in sunken sailboat

Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the remains found in a sunken sailboat have been positively identified as James Denny Hurst.

LCSO's Dive Team located the sailboat, named "Good Girl", in Matanzas Pass on Friday behind Salty Sam's.

The Fort Myers Beach man was last seen on his sailboat during Hurricane Ian.

Deputies began searching for Hurst who went missing on Oct. 6, 2022, after he was reported missing on his sailboat on Fort Myers Beach after the storm.

Hurst's family has been notified.

