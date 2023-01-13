ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County Sheriff's Office identifies human remains found in sunken sailboat

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKVkq_0kE9dzsr00

Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the remains found in a sunken sailboat have been positively identified as James Denny Hurst.

LCSO's Dive Team located the sailboat, named "Good Girl", in Matanzas Pass on Friday behind Salty Sam's.

The Fort Myers Beach man was last seen on his sailboat during Hurricane Ian.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LKIpS_0kE9dzsr00

Deputies began searching for Hurst who went missing on Oct. 6, 2022, after he was reported missing on his sailboat on Fort Myers Beach after the storm.

Hurst's family has been notified.

Related Articles

Comments / 1

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Attorney analyzes Lee County commissioner’s assistant name dropping during arrest

We are learning more about the public servant who name-dropped two major public figures during a DUI traffic stop. Christine Deramo was pulled over earlier this month. She is Lee County Commissioner Cecil Pendergrass’ assistant. Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she tried to use his name to avoid...
WINKNEWS.com

Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Jan. 18

This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

String of U-Haul thefts popping up across Southwest Florida

Lately, there’s been an uptick in several U-Haul thefts happening across Southwest Florida, leaving authorities wondering what makes these box trucks so popular. A man was arrested Wednesday night after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck in North Naples. Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office stopped...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people arrested in a stolen vehicle in Fort Myers

Two people were arrested in Fort Myers Tuesday night in a stolen vehicle at a 7-Eleven. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the two people inside the stolen vehicle were arrested, and one of them had a warrant. The 7-Eleven is at the corner of Evans Avenue and MLK...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man receives 2 life sentences for child molestation

A Collier County man was given two concurrent life sentences for child molestation after a trial for crimes committed over several years. Kendal Blackford, 42, was sentenced for two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a child under 12. He was found guilty in December after a jury trial in Collier County.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for owner of abandoned dog in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help finding the owner of an abandoned dog that was found in North Fort Myers. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a white female pitbull terrier mix found on Garden Street in the Suncoast Estates community on January 2. She was found in her kennel with a blanket and food/water bowls.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

‘We never gave up’: daughter speaks out after deputies found her father 107 days after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After more than three months of searching, the body of James “Denny” Hurst was recovered by dive teams on Friday. It took a total of 107 days for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) to find Hurst and his boat, “Good Girl.” He was docked at the Island Bay Marina at the end of Pearl Street on Fort Myers Beach when Hurricane Ian hit the island on September 28, 2022.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash in Alva Tuesday evening

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles happened in Alva early Tuesday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the deadly crash happened on SR-80 off Townsend Canal Road in Hendry County. As a result of the crash, there is a complete roadblock on SR-80. According to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office,...
ALVA, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy