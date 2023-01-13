ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, FL

Denise vinson
4d ago

The author of this article must have nothing else better to write about. This is not news. Please find a job that better suits you. Journalism is obviously not your thing.

The Schroeder’s
3d ago

That’s ridiculous!!! There are far more dangerous things going on. You could have easily offered him a phone call for a pick up.

Keith
3d ago

oh no...I hope everyone feels safe knowing that the cartels have finally been stopped by Eustis PD...Marijuana is the worst of the worst...thank God none of the rainbow kids from the forest found the stash and died

