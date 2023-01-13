Read full article on original website
Denise vinson
4d ago
The author of this article must have nothing else better to write about. This is not news. Please find a job that better suits you. Journalism is obviously not your thing.
Reply
16
The Schroeder’s
3d ago
That’s ridiculous!!! There are far more dangerous things going on. You could have easily offered him a phone call for a pick up.
Reply
10
Keith
3d ago
oh no...I hope everyone feels safe knowing that the cartels have finally been stopped by Eustis PD...Marijuana is the worst of the worst...thank God none of the rainbow kids from the forest found the stash and died
Reply(4)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
leesburg-news.com
Unlicensed DUI suspect from Mexico jailed after found urinating in roadway
An unlicensed drunk driving suspect from Mexico was jailed after has was found urinating in a roadway in Leesburg. Hector Solis Losano, 35, of Leesburg, was spotted at about 1 a.m. Sunday standing by a blue Ford truck urinating in the roadway in the area of North Mills Street and Bentley Road, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. He got back in the truck and ran a stop sign, prompting the officer to initiate a traffic stop.
leesburg-news.com
Bank customer arrested after allegedly pounding ATM with hammer
A bank customer was arrested after allegedly using a hammer to pound on an ATM after he could not get his card back. Employees of the Bank of America, located at 401 North 14th St., were in a meeting a few minutes before 9 a.m. Saturday when they heard loud noises and yelling outside of the bank. When they looked out the window, they saw a man yelling at the ATM and rocking it back and forth while demanding in a loud voice that the machine give his card back, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The man went to the back of a white pickup truck and retrieved a hammer, which he used to beat the ATM machine. After striking the ATM several times, he got into his truck and drove away. Leesburg police arrived on the scene shortly after the employees called 911.
leesburg-news.com
Slow-moving driver arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle during traffic stop
A slow-moving driver was arrested after a K-9 alerted on his vehicle during a traffic stop. Lake County sheriff’s deputies stopped the car late on the evening of Jan. 9 for driving 10 miles per hour below the posted 40 mph speed limit. The deputies were on patrol on Grays Airport Road when they saw the slow-moving green Mazda and initiated their emergency lights. They made contact with 32-year-old Michael Jenkins of Fruitland Park who did not have his drivers license on his person.
leesburg-news.com
Driver arrested on DUI charge after sipping craft beer in Mount Dora
A Eustis man was arrested early Friday morning after drinking craft beer in Mount Dora. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street when he clocked a white Mitsubishi car driving erratically at 63 mph in a 40 mph zone. The Mitsubishi had difficulty maintaining a lane, according to the arrest report.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: A lot of green
Marijuana possession, 20g or more. While Flagler County Sheriff Office deputies were serving a warrant, they found around two pounds of marijuana in a duffel bag. The officers were allowed access to the home by the man's grandmother, who showed them to her adult grandson's room where she thought he was. He was not there, but a duffel bag was; without prompting from the officers, the grandmother opened the bag to find the marijuana — around $3,000 in street value, according to the arrest report.
Deputies investigate deadly shooting in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened Monday night. Deputies responded to a shooting call on the 1200 block of Arisha Drive in Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. When they arrived, they located a male...
Florida burglars break into pawn shop using saw, steal electronics and jewelry
Police in Sanford, Florida, said the suspects appeared to use a type of saw to break into the locked Value Pawn & Jewelry last month before stealing electronics and jewelry.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman busted in Altoona after deputies receive report of suspicious Mercedes
A Leesburg woman was arrested by Lake County sheriff’s deputies in Altoona. The deputies were dispatched Jan. 6 to the 19000 block of Sunfish Lane to investigate a white Mercedes parked just off the roadway. When the deputies arrived at the Mercedes location they met two men in a white truck who told them they had stopped to help the woman whose Mercedes had apparently broken down.
villages-news.com
Pair arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle at Home Depot
Two people were arrested after a K-9 alerted on their vehicle during a traffic stop at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Jonathan Barron Tunstall, 38, of Eustis, was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta on Wednesday afternoon when an officer ran his license plate and discovered his driver’s license had been suspended last year for failure to pay a financial obligation, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the Home Depot parking lot.
villages-news.com
Bond set for two women arrested in shooting near Village of Marsh Bend
Bond has been set for two women arrested in a shooting near the Village of Marsh Bend. Gracie Madison Lemke, 20, and Lauren Paige Locher, also 20, were arrested Saturday along with 24-year-old Joshua Aaron Timmons. The three Wildwood residents are facing charges in the robbery and shooting of a man on County Road 510 in Adamsville, which is located on the back side of the Village of Marsh Bend. The man had been shot in the back and was transported to a hospital in Ocala. He was said to be in stable condition.
fox35orlando.com
Homeless man arrested for stealing drum set from DeLand church, deputies say
The Volusia County Sheriff's Office found a drum set that was stolen from New Destiny Community Church of DeLand at a homeless camp. JC Whitmore, 22, who was sleeping at the camp, admitted to the burglary and was arrested for burglary and grand theft, deputies said.
leesburg-news.com
Parents called to pick up children after consuming THC gummies at Carver Middle School
Parents of several students were called to pick up their children after they consumed THC gummies at Carver Middle School in Leesburg. A 13-year-old student was detained by the school resource deputy on Friday after the student was found with THC gummies in his possession. An assistant principal had spoken...
VIDEO: After Being Chased For 30 Miles By A Helicopter, Hiding In The Woods, Florida Man Arrested
A Florida man with a warrant tried to outrun Air One Helicopter for about 30 minutes Friday afternoon but ultimately decided to surrender to deputies on the ground. Kyle Bellantoni, 29, was wanted on charges of violation of probation for aggravated assault with a deadly
Victim identified in deadly shooting along busy Seminole County road
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Update: The victim in Monday morning’s shooting in Seminole County has been identified as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. At least one person is dead after a shooting along a busy Seminole County road early Monday, deputies said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Pasco Man Sentenced To Over 21 Years For Trafficking Fentanyl
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Edwin Hill, a/k/a “Z”, 51, Holiday, has been sentenced to 21 years and ten months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and 1 kilogram or more of heroin, four counts of distribution of fentanyl,
WESH
Daytona Beach police: 19-year-old arrested after attempted robbery ends in boyfriend's death
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A 19-year-old woman has been arrested after Daytona Beach police say an attempted robbery resulted in her boyfriend's death. Police say officers were called to 201 Shady Place on Jan. 11 at 12:52 a.m., where they found 21-year-old...
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County deputies are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead. Deputies were called to the area of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road after getting reports of a shooting between several people in two cars. See map of location below:. When deputies...
westorlandonews.com
Operation Pop Top: Bartow Store Clerk Arrested
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office continued their “Operation Pop-Top” campaign, in which they visit multiple retailers to ensure that alcoholic beverages were not being sold to anyone under 21 years of age, in accordance with Florida law. The deputies made...
Titusville man arrested for Sunday night hit-and-run crash, victim in critical condition
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run crash that happened Sunday night in Titusville. The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Knox McRae Drive and South Hopkins Avenue. Police said witnesses stated that an adult male was crossing Knox McRae...
Orlando Police Department launches training program to fill open positions with corrections officers
ORLANDO, Fla. — At the beginning of 2022, the staffing at the Orlando Police Department was so low that the agency had just one officer for every 361 residents. That critical shortage of officers impacted nearly every part of the department. While the numbers have started to improve this...
Comments / 32