NOW CASTING: Disney+ series looks for background actors in Georgia

MACON, Ga — Looking to kick off a career in acting? A Disney + show is filming in Macon later this month and is looking for background actors. The Macon Film Commission says it is currently looking for background actors for season four of GENIUS, which is currently streaming on Disney+. This season of Genius focuses on the stories of Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X.
Chick-fil-A locations across North Georgia closing temporarily for renovations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Chic-fil-A locations across North Georgia are preparing for some major improvements. According to a Facebook post, Chick-fil-A on North Druid Hills in Atlanta closed its doors on Jan. 13 for renovations. The message posted to the company’s Facebook last week said in part:...
Couple married on MLK Jr.'s birthday celebrates 40 years together

RIVERDALE, Ga. - A Clayton County couple got married 40 years ago on Jan. 15, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday. More than four decades, two daughters and a grandson later, Dr. Geffry Tate and his wife Rose, are celebrating in a special way. The King Center has provided seating for the Tate's at Monday's Beloved Community Commemorative Service at the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Piedmont Newton Hospital, with Newton County Health Department, earns car seat mini gran

COVINGTON – Piedmont Newton Hospital and the Newton County Health Department received the 2023 Car Seat Mini Grant from the Georgia Department of Public Health's Injury Prevention Program. Through the mini grant, Piedmont Newton and the local health department work together to provide car seats and education to financially eligible families in Newton County. The governor’s Office of Highway Safety funds this program to help ensure Georgia’s children are safe while riding in cars.
Family organizes races in honor of daughter who died in freak accident at rodeo event

CANTON, Ga — The family of a 20-year-old woman who died in a horse accident is organizing a memorial race in her honor. Breanna Chadwick, who lived in Canton, was at a rodeo event in Chatsworth that was held by the Murray County Saddle Club in July 2022. The fire department told the Dalton Daily Citizen that a horse plowed into a gate in the arena and the gate hit Chadwick. She was taken to a Chattanooga hospital, where she died.
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security

The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Atlanta police locate Fulton County missing woman

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department confirmed to Atlanta News first that 24-year-old Alexis R. Young has been located in good health. Original story: Police in Atlanta are searching for a 24-year-old woman who went missing on Jan. 10. Officials say Alexis R. Young was last...
Grocery, hot meal giveaway in Griffin | Details

GRIFFIN, Ga. — After at least two tornadoes tore through the Griffin area, a group of young volunteers is teaming up with major businesses to help clean up the storm debris and provide hot meals to those who need them. On Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the...
9 Incomparable Chinese Restaurants In And Around Atlanta

With so many fantastic options for eating out scattered across the ATL and it’s surrounding areas, choosing where to dine can be quite overwhelming. So if you’re in the mood for Chinese food, keep on reading for the ultimate guide to Chinese restaurants across Atlanta. From dope dumplings to innovative contemporary eats, there are so many incredible Chinese restaurants in and around A-Town.
