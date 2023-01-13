MACON, Ga — Looking to kick off a career in acting? A Disney + show is filming in Macon later this month and is looking for background actors. The Macon Film Commission says it is currently looking for background actors for season four of GENIUS, which is currently streaming on Disney+. This season of Genius focuses on the stories of Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X.

