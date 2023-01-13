ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

JCPS 5th grader lands spot on national tour of 'Hits the Musical'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools' student is going on tour with a national production. Karsen is a JCPS fifth grader at Stopher Elementary who earned a spot with "Hits the Musical." The school district said 7,000 people auditioned for the show. It features 29 performers ages...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

'Legacy build' | Hillview's police department moving to upgraded, larger location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is expanding with a new headquarters in hopes of benefiting the city's growing community for years to come. The new location will move the police department from its current spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.
HILLVIEW, KY
wdrb.com

Prospect sues to stop low-income apartment development

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The suburban city of Prospect filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a long-planned apartment complex for low-income residents from being built just outside its municipal boundary, saying it has been “severely and irreparably damaged” by Louisville Metro’s approval of the plan last month.
PROSPECT, KY
wdrb.com

Simulated emergencies help train officers, civilians in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inside the St. Matthews Police Department, officers are temporarily trading in their issued weapons for simulated ones. It's part of an annual training happening at the department on Grandview Avenue aimed at helping people train to respond to different types of calls. Officer Troy Armstrong is...
SAINT MATTHEWS, KY
WHAS11

LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park. On Monday, officers arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes. Hughes was charged with murder, in addition to possession of a controlled substance, possession...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
LOUISVILLE, KY

