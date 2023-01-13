Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
wdrb.com
Simmons College furthers resurgence, announces partnership with University of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Simmons College of Kentucky is teaming up with the University of Kentucky. The agreement announced Tuesday morning creates a new pre-law and teacher education program at Simmons and gives opportunities for students and staff to visit for special events and speakers at the two schools. Simmons...
spectrumnews1.com
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
wdrb.com
JCPS 5th grader lands spot on national tour of 'Hits the Musical'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools' student is going on tour with a national production. Karsen is a JCPS fifth grader at Stopher Elementary who earned a spot with "Hits the Musical." The school district said 7,000 people auditioned for the show. It features 29 performers ages...
wdrb.com
'Legacy build' | Hillview's police department moving to upgraded, larger location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Hillview Police Department is expanding with a new headquarters in hopes of benefiting the city's growing community for years to come. The new location will move the police department from its current spot connected to the City Office building to a renovated area of an old shopping center on Hillview Boulevard. The move will more than triple the building size the department is working out of.
wdrb.com
Prospect sues to stop low-income apartment development
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The suburban city of Prospect filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a long-planned apartment complex for low-income residents from being built just outside its municipal boundary, saying it has been “severely and irreparably damaged” by Louisville Metro’s approval of the plan last month.
wdrb.com
Simulated emergencies help train officers, civilians in St. Matthews
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inside the St. Matthews Police Department, officers are temporarily trading in their issued weapons for simulated ones. It's part of an annual training happening at the department on Grandview Avenue aimed at helping people train to respond to different types of calls. Officer Troy Armstrong is...
LMPD investigating burglary at Germantown business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police is investigating a burglary that happened at a small Louisville business Monday. ShopBar posted some photos from their security footage of someone they said that had broken into the shop. The store said the person took the register and tons of jewelry. This comes...
wdrb.com
State Rep. Rachel Roarx introduces bill to make red light cameras legal in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was killed after walking across the street in downtown Louisville and police are currently searching for the speeding driver who hit him. It occurred in the heart of downtown Louisville, right near the convention center. Police say the drive of a maroon Dodge Challenger was speeding down Jefferson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the driver hit a man crossing the crosswalk.
wdrb.com
State rejects Jefferson County's plan for February special election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Board of Elections on Tuesday rejected a proposal for February's special state Senate election because Louisville officials did not provide enough polling places. The plan now must be revised and resubmitted. The February 21 election, called by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in December, will...
wdrb.com
Man arrested in connection with murder in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old Louisville man found shot to death in the city's Tyler Park neighborhood earlier this month, according to Louisville Metro Police. Naji Lee Hughes, who also goes by Lee Hughes, 35, of Louisville, was...
wdrb.com
Nelson County residents speak out against idea of merging high schools
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The gym at Old Kentucky Middle School was packed Tuesday evening with opinions about whether to merge two Nelson County high schools. After hearing hours of opposition to the merger, the Nelson County Schools' Board of Education is back to its original plan. The board...
wdrb.com
Future of Sellersburg Celebrates festival in jeopardy due to lack of volunteers
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- After more than 30 years, a small Indiana town may be saying goodbye to its annual hometown festival. Every August, thousands of people gather at Silver Creek Township Park in Sellersburg for the annual Sellersburg Celebrates festival. But the celebration could be coming to an end soon due to a lack of volunteers.
wdrb.com
Update | 46-year-old Louisville man believed to have been in danger found on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 46-year-old man who was missing and believed to be in danger has been found. Eric Reed walked out of University of Louisville Hospital on Jan. 14 without treatment and hasn't been in contact with family and friends since then, according to LMPD.
Wave 3
Louisville man arrested in connection to homicide near Mid City Mall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers have made an arrest in connection to a homicide that happened on Jan. 2. in Tyler Park. On Monday, officers arrested 35-year-old Naji Lee Hughes, also known as Lee Hughes. Hughes was charged with murder, in addition to possession of a controlled substance, possession...
wdrb.com
Kentucky elementary school damaged by last week's storms remains closed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elementary school in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, remains closed after severe storms damaged the school last Thursday. Ben Johnson Elementary School, part of the Breckinridge County School District, sustained roof damage that also led to water damage inside. It will remain closed on Tuesday, Jan. 17,...
wdrb.com
Construction progressing for outdoor game yard at riverfront near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction on a new outdoor game yard is progressing along the Ohio River in Louisville. The Goodbounce Pickleball Yard is near Waterfront Park at 1515 River Shore Drive. The space by River Park Place Marina overlooks the Ohio River. Pickleball lovers will be able to join...
wdrb.com
2nd annual HBCU indoor track meet held in Louisville's Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University hosted a track meet at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday. The second annual Louisville Urban League and Kentucky State University HBCU Indoor Classic hosted seven teams from states around the southeast. The event was held in February last year, but was moved to Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
wdrb.com
Dog rescued after being shot in the head, Louisville Metro Animal Services providing care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog that was shot in the head is now in the care of Louisville Metro Animal Services. A dog named "Magic" was picked up by an animal control officer on Hale Avenue and 28th Street on Sunday. The dog was shot above his right eye and the bullet left his head on the bottom left side, breaking his jaw.
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Taylor Berry neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a shooting on Earl Avenue, near Taylor Boulevard, around 7:45 p.m. Police found a man who had been shot.
