Buffalo, NY

Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award

By Mike D'Abate
 4 days ago

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is one of three signal-callers nominated for the award which will be bestowed on Feb 9.

While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season.

The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) as finalists for the 2022 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year honors.

Conversely, running backs Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans) and Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas Raiders) are the finalists for the 2022 FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Year.

Allen’s nomination comes just days after winning the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week honors for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots . In Buffalo’s 35-23 win over the Pats, Allen went 19 of 31 for 254 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Allen finished the season tied for second in touchdown passes (35) while recording 4,283 passing yards. Allen had three games with at least four touchdown passes, tied for most in the league, and six games with 300 passing yards, second-most in the NFL this year. He became the sixth player with NFL history with three seasons with at least 4,000 passing yards and 35 touchdown passes.

In the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Bills Mafia will have the chance to cast their vote in support of Allen. Starting on Friday, through February 9 at 12:00 a.m. ET, fans can cast their vote for each category at nfl.com/fedex , via a Twitter poll on the @NFL official handle, or the via the NFL Mobile App.

To celebrate the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year, FedEx will donate $20,000 each to the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) choice of the winning quarterback and running back. Similar to the regular season donations, the $40,000 donation will help support needs-based scholarships. For the year, more than $100,000 will be granted among select HBCUs to support student scholarships.

FedEx will announce the 2022 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year winners at NFL Honors presented by Invisalign, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Thursday, February 9 from 9-11 p.m. ET (7-9 p.m. MT) on NBC from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, AZ.

As for Allen, whose jersey topped the NFL's list of top-selling threads in 2022, he and the Bills will commence their playoff journey by hosting the Miami Dolphins on Wild Card Weekend.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET  on Sunday from Highmark Stadium.

