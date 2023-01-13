After weeks of high demand that stretched supply, Walgreens removed its online purchasing limits for children's pain- and fever-reducing medications on Monday morning, spokesperson Zoe Krey told CNN.Walgreens only had limits in place on medicines purchased online. It did not have limits on medication purchased in stores."So currently, we have no purchase limits either in-store or online," Krey said.The change comes after high demand for children's pain and fever medications led some stores, including CVS and Rite Aid, to limit purchases. A brutal respiratory virus season fueled the sales of kids' medications to treat pain and fever to 65% higher than...

53 MINUTES AGO