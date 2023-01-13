ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Morrison opens new home collections in Queen Creek

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Taylor Morrison.) Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, is opening eight new collections across four communities, including Queen Creek. Ellsworth Ranch, located south of downtown Queen Creek, now offers Landmark, Voyage and Capstone collections, featuring two and three models respectively....
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Thompson Thrift starts construction on Glendale mixed-use development

Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today the commencement of construction on the 12-acre commercial portion of a mixed-use development in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. Thompson Thrift expects the first tenants to open later this year. “This is a prime site for development in a...
GLENDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Fountain Hills’ Short-Term Rental Regulations

Fountain Hills is recognized nationally as a desirable location for winter visitors, much like the neighboring communities of Paradise Valley and Scottsdale. Many visitors come for the weather and beautiful surroundings. Others may come for the vicinity of world-class golf courses and seasonal events like Spring Training, Waste Management Open, or other major sporting events that the Phoenix metro often hosts. Thanks mainly to the short-term lodging market, the community has experienced substantial growth due to the increased use of online hosting platforms.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Mr. Pickles opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially opened its first location in Arizona. The restaurant, located at 10701 N. Scottsdale Road on the corner of Scottsdale Road and Shea Blvd., is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Developer-city battle hangs over Buckhorn Baths

Mesans have been waiting over a decade to find out the long-term fate of the historic Buckhorn Baths spa buildings near Main Street and Recker Road since the passing of Alice Sliger in 2010. Sliger created the storied Buckhorn Mineral Wells and Wildlife Museum in East Mesa with her husband...
MESA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Southwest Wildlife: Partnering with Heavenly bear

Heavenly bear came to live permanently at Southwest Wildlife in 2014. Just a youngster, he was found injured and most likely orphaned near Heavenly Ski Resort in California. Several nonprofits went to great lengths to rehabilitate and release him back into the wild. Unfortunately, he returned looking for food near the original rescue site. It was decided he needed a permanent home, and Southwest Wildlife offered him a home for life at our sanctuary.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell across the Phoenix area?

PHOENIX — There are still another two weeks left of January and the month has already recorded some of the most rainfall the Valley has seen in years. As of Jan. 16, the Phoenix area had accumulated 1.07" of rainfall. The Valley has not recorded over an inch of rainfall during the month of January since 2017 when 1.31" fell over the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
thelawnhomecare.com

Exploring the Benefits of Various Artificial Grass Installation in Phoenix

Artificial turf is becoming increasingly popular for both commercial and residential spaces. With so many different types of artificial turf available, it can be hard to decide which one is right for you. We’ve broken down the pros and cons of five of the most popular types of artificial grass installation in Phoenix, so you can make an informed decision when selecting your new lawn.
PHOENIX, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Chips and Salsa with a Cop slated for Jan.19

The Queen Creek Police Department is kicking off 2023 with its first community outreach event of the year in partnership with a local business this week. Come and meet your town police officers and command staff from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan.19 at Someburros, located at 20707 E. Maya Road, for the Chips and Salsa with a Cop event.

