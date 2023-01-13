Read full article on original website
Related
Suspect in kidnapping of 2 women in Rockdale arrested in DeKalb, cops say
A man suspected of kidnapping his child’s mother and his own mother in Rockdale County over the weekend was arrested Sunday evening in DeKalb County, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
17-year-old arrested in Decatur weeks after deadly Mall of America shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have now been charged following a deadly shooting on Dec. 23 at the Mall of America. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet was arrested at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur, officials said. Investigators said Longstreet is wanted in connection with the...
Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security
The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Bullets fly into family’s DeKalb County home almost hitting sleeping baby
LITHONIA, Ga. - A mother says she is terrified after someone sprayed her home with bullets in the early morning hours as her kids slept Friday morning. One of those shots landed just inches from her 2-year-old son’s crib, another just above her 8-year-old daughter’s bed. "If he...
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 in custody after SWAT standoff at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended peacefully at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened Wednesday morning at Landing Square Apartments, which is a gated community in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW near Greenbriar Mall. Atlanta Police said this was a domestic dispute between a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. They say the man was armed and holding the woman inside an apartment against her will.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot by police in Gwinnett County, officer also injured
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Snellville Police Officer was involved in a shooting at the speedway on Stone Mountain Highway. The officer was responding to reports of a man waving a gun in the area. When police arrived, they located the man and tried to speak to him...
Deputies: 2 men found shot in the head in metro Atlanta, one dead
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left two men shot in the head Tuesday just before midnight. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officers, they responded to the area of Deep South Road near...
DeKalb police looking for pair of missing sisters
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help to find a pair of missing sisters. The girls named DeAsiah, 14, and Nevaeh, 13, were last seen Thursday leaving their home along Greensbrooke Close following an argument with their mother. The girls are both about 5 feet 2 inches...
atlantanewsfirst.com
20-year-old arrested after two armed robberies within minutes in Stockbridge
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to two armed robberies within minutes of eachother on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a BP gas station at 155 East Atlanta Rd. in Stockbridge around...
Teenager charged in Mall of America fatal shooting arrested at DeKalb home
A teenager accused in a fatal shooting at the Mall of America in Minnesota was arrested Tuesday at a DeKalb County home,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Peachtree City Police: Drunk drivers caused every fatal crash in 2022
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In 2022, every fatal collision in Peachtree City was caused by a drunk driver, according to Peachtree City police officials. In a Facebook post, the department also shared other DUI-related statistics. Last year, officials say there was an 11 percent increase in DUI...
Second arrest made in connection with Perimeter Mall shooting
DUNWOODY — The Dunwoody Police Department has arrested and charged two men they say are involved in the shooting that occurred at Perimeter Mall Jan. 6. Roykell Holder (20 years old) and Raymond Pierre (21 years old). Police say Pierre was with Holder at the time of the shooting...
fox5atlanta.com
Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta City Council approves ordinance to prevent catalytic converter theft
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s quick cash for thieves but a huge headache for metro-Atlanta drivers. Criminals plundering parts leaving vehicles undrivable. State Farm officials say catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 400 percent nationwide since 2019. Now Atlanta city leaders are taking action to...
Student attacked during lunch at Cobb middle school, attacker also injured, district officials say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An attack at a Cobb County middle school on Tuesday has left two students injured, according to the school district. A statement released by the school district on Tuesday afternoon says there was an “altercation” where a student injured both themselves and another student.
Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments
Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Possible suspect detained after stabbing person near Atlanta tourist district, police say
ATLANTA — A person was detained Monday afternoon after Atlanta police say they stabbed another individual near the city's tourist district. Officers were called to the area near 265 Peachtree St. NE by the Hyatt Regency Atlanta after someone was stabbed, they said. The incident appears to have happened Monday along Atlanta's MLK Day parade route.
Atlanta Police: Man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Downtown Connector
A man attempting to walk along a busy Atlanta interstate was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
5-year-old killed in Butts County identified, funeral arrangements announced
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Butts County officials identified the youngest victim of last week’s tornado outbreak. Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat was killed when a tree crushed the car he was in. Family members say Egan loved being outside, fishing and Spider-Man. Egan’s funeral will be tomorrow at the...
