Dekalb County, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

17-year-old arrested in Decatur weeks after deadly Mall of America shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Five people have now been charged following a deadly shooting on Dec. 23 at the Mall of America. On Tuesday, 17-year-old Lavon Longstreet was arrested at a home on Kenridge Parkway in Decatur, officials said. Investigators said Longstreet is wanted in connection with the...
DECATUR, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security

The victim of a shooting a Perimeter Mall on Jan. 6 is paralyzed from the waist down as a result of his injuries, according to an arrest report filed by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Records obtained from the sheriff’s department identify Roykell L. Holder, 20, of Decatur, Ga. as the person who shot Che’saun […] The post Update: Perimeter Mall shooting victim paralyzed; management mum on increased security appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 in custody after SWAT standoff at apartment complex in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended peacefully at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened Wednesday morning at Landing Square Apartments, which is a gated community in the 3300 block of Greenbriar Parkway SW near Greenbriar Mall. Atlanta Police said this was a domestic dispute between a man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s. They say the man was armed and holding the woman inside an apartment against her will.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot by police in Gwinnett County, officer also injured

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Snellville Police Officer was involved in a shooting at the speedway on Stone Mountain Highway. The officer was responding to reports of a man waving a gun in the area. When police arrived, they located the man and tried to speak to him...
SNELLVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

DeKalb police looking for pair of missing sisters

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help to find a pair of missing sisters. The girls named DeAsiah, 14, and Nevaeh, 13, were last seen Thursday leaving their home along Greensbrooke Close following an argument with their mother. The girls are both about 5 feet 2 inches...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

20-year-old arrested after two armed robberies within minutes in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to two armed robberies within minutes of eachother on Monday afternoon. According to officials, officers responded to a BP gas station at 155 East Atlanta Rd. in Stockbridge around...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Peachtree City Police: Drunk drivers caused every fatal crash in 2022

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In 2022, every fatal collision in Peachtree City was caused by a drunk driver, according to Peachtree City police officials. In a Facebook post, the department also shared other DUI-related statistics. Last year, officials say there was an 11 percent increase in DUI...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Search for missing South Fulton man becomes homicide investigation

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A search for a South Fulton man reported missing has now become a homicide investigation. South Fulton police tell FOX 5 that 23-year-old Malik Bonny was reported missing on Nov. 30. At that time, officials say he was last seen on the 6100 block of Hemperly Road in the city and was thought to have left the area on foot.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta City Council approves ordinance to prevent catalytic converter theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s quick cash for thieves but a huge headache for metro-Atlanta drivers. Criminals plundering parts leaving vehicles undrivable. State Farm officials say catalytic converter thefts have increased by more than 400 percent nationwide since 2019. Now Atlanta city leaders are taking action to...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments

Atlanta Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Jan. 14 at a Buckhead apartment complex. According to the report, officers officers responded to a report of a person shot at 11:32 p.m. at 8213 Brookwood Valley Cir NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to his […] The post Atlanta Police investigating homicide at Buckhead apartments appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DUI driver arrested after leading police on nearly 100 mph chase, police said

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Dash camera video shows a suspected DUI driver hit nearly 100 mph while almost crashing into another car before wrecking. Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was on Buford Highway in Duluth, where police said 27-year-old Eduardo Hernandez drove 94 miles an hour in a 30 mph zone, leading police to chase him down early in the morning last Sunday.
DULUTH, GA

