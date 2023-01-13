ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

#36. Ohio

By Tysto // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sV6M_0kE9Yl1G00

- Millennial household median income: $70,390 (12.3% above state median for all ages)

- Millennial population share: 25.5% (#34 highest nationally)

- Millennial unemployment rate: 5.2% (#34 lowest nationally)

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?

The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine, Ohio Republicans redefine natural gas as ‘green energy’ in service to fossil fuel industry

Folks in my line of work are wise to the “Friday night news dump.” It’s an old tactic used by politicians and PR types who have to release unfavorable news they don’t want anyone to see. Pols never drop good news late on a Friday afternoon (or over a holiday) when the public is less […] The post DeWine, Ohio Republicans redefine natural gas as ‘green energy’ in service to fossil fuel industry appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Automated vehicles coming to Ohio roadways

In the central and southeastern parts of the state, you may soon see vehicles driving themselves on rural roadways. This comes as part of DriveOhio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project, which is beginning two deployments to gather data for future needs. The vehicles were tested at the Transportation Research Center Inc.'s proving grounds in East Liberty, which allowed them to be tested on closed roadways simulating various conditions before coming to public roads.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Hetrick joins OFBF public policy team

Leah Hetrick of Columbus, Ohio, has been named director of legal education and member engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau. Hetrick grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, where she participated in equestrian activities, mainly in the hunter, jumper and equitation disciplines. A 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Academy High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Ohio State University then furthered her education by completing her Juris Doctorate at the University of Toledo in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Minimum wage increases to adjust with inflation

CLEVELAND – Ohio’s minimum wage is now $10.10, up by 80 cents from last year. The minimum wage for tipped employees also increased to $5.05 from last year’s rate of $4.65. This is the biggest increase on record since the 2006 index that adjusts the wage to...
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Powell Takes Third Oath of Office

COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was sworn into office for a third term recently to the Ohio House of Representatives. Powell represents the new 80th House District, which includes Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. “I am thrilled to continue to serve my community...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy