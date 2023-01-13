Related
myfox28columbus.com
State 'deeply disappointed with the very rocky start' of sports betting in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — You’re looking at a screen, so you’ve almost certainly seen the ads trying to entice you into betting on sports events. But even though such bets became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, many of those ads are illegal, state regulators say. Ohio’s...
Ohio witness says hovering disc-shaped object 'camouflaged' near power lines
An Ohio witness at Independence reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object hovering near power lines at 11:27 a.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Ohio?
The State of Ohio borders Lake Erie, one of America’s Great Lakes. But that’s just one of several massive water bodies in the state. Ohio has natural and artificial lakes where people can go fishing, boating, or camping. While Lake Erie is the largest natural lake in Ohio, the largest man-made reservoir in the state is Lake Pymatuning. Located in one of the state’s most visited parks, the sparkling Pymatuning Reservoir is one of the most popular outdoor relaxation areas that people visit for a wide range of activities. This post details all you need to know about the massive Pymatuning Reservoir, including its size, location, wildlife, and other exciting details.
Ohio Residents Could Get Monthly Cash If Your Income Is $40,000 And Under
New year. And a new payment program is soon to open for low-income Ohio residents. How exciting!. The program will issue monthly payments to claimants who get accepted. Are you a cornered citizen? This initiative will not use your state dollars. The funding comes from a private donor.
DeWine, Ohio Republicans redefine natural gas as ‘green energy’ in service to fossil fuel industry
Folks in my line of work are wise to the “Friday night news dump.” It’s an old tactic used by politicians and PR types who have to release unfavorable news they don’t want anyone to see. Pols never drop good news late on a Friday afternoon (or over a holiday) when the public is less […] The post DeWine, Ohio Republicans redefine natural gas as ‘green energy’ in service to fossil fuel industry appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
JoAnn Store Closing in Ohio This Month
'The current structure is failing our kids': Lawmakers look to overhaul Ohio Department of Education
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Senate Bill 1 was introduce Tuesday in the Senate Education Committee. The bill aims to correct what supporters say is an education system that is failing kids. “We've got systemic problems that need to be corrected,” said State Senator Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware). Supporters of the...
Fake $100 bills used for movies circulating in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)– Several reports of fake $100 bills used in movies have been reported to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office recently. According to deputies, the bills have “for motion picture purposes” and “This is not a legal tender” on the front of the bill. On the back, it says “In prop we trust.” […]
New Anti-Voter Laws Make it More Difficult for Transgender Ohioans to Vote
transgender voting rights, voting law changes, Ohio voting, LGBT+ rights, Gov. Mike DeWine
WSYX ABC6
Automated vehicles coming to Ohio roadways
In the central and southeastern parts of the state, you may soon see vehicles driving themselves on rural roadways. This comes as part of DriveOhio's Rural Automated Driving Systems project, which is beginning two deployments to gather data for future needs. The vehicles were tested at the Transportation Research Center Inc.'s proving grounds in East Liberty, which allowed them to be tested on closed roadways simulating various conditions before coming to public roads.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Ohio (And What Lives Within It) Ohio is home to a diverse range of forests, including deciduous, coniferous, and mixed woodlands. These forests benefit the state in many ways, providing clean air and water, a large habitat for wildlife, and recreational opportunities like camping, hiking, hunting, and fishing.
Lobbying, ‘dark money’ were behind Ohio law rebranding natural gas as ‘green energy,’ records show
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A dark money nonprofit linked to the natural gas industry pushed for legislation redefining methane-based fuel as “green energy” months before it was introduced and passed in a 36-hour legislative sprint, records show. Gov. Mike DeWine signed legislation earlier this month that will make...
Why the Bradford pear tree is now banned in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On Jan. 7, Ohio joined the ranks of several other states in completely banning the sale and planting of the Callery pear tree. This tree is most easily recognizable in early spring, when it erupts in white flowers along highways, yards, and fields. For many, they are a beloved sign of warmer days ahead.
ocj.com
Hetrick joins OFBF public policy team
Leah Hetrick of Columbus, Ohio, has been named director of legal education and member engagement for Ohio Farm Bureau. Hetrick grew up in Perrysburg, Ohio, where she participated in equestrian activities, mainly in the hunter, jumper and equitation disciplines. A 2014 graduate of Notre Dame Academy High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture at Ohio State University then furthered her education by completing her Juris Doctorate at the University of Toledo in 2021.
spectrumnews1.com
Minimum wage increases to adjust with inflation
CLEVELAND – Ohio’s minimum wage is now $10.10, up by 80 cents from last year. The minimum wage for tipped employees also increased to $5.05 from last year’s rate of $4.65. This is the biggest increase on record since the 2006 index that adjusts the wage to...
bgindependentmedia.org
Ohio fiction writer turns pages to nonfiction to warn of statehouse attacks on democracy
Political thriller author David Pepper briefly stepped out of fiction writing in 2021 to offer cautionary tale about a phenomenon in dozens of statehouses across the country, including Ohio. His nonfiction book, “Laboratories of Autocracy: A Wake-Up Call from the Front Lines,” is a case study about the attack on...
GOP action on mail ballot timelines angers military families
The new law reduces the number of days for county election boards to include mailed ballots in their tallies from 10 days after Election Day to four.
What the new texting and driving law means for Ohio motorists
A new law stiffens texting and driving laws. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill making it law on earlier this month. The law will take effect on April 3, 2023.
countynewsonline.org
Powell Takes Third Oath of Office
COLUMBUS – State Representative Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) was sworn into office for a third term recently to the Ohio House of Representatives. Powell represents the new 80th House District, which includes Miami County and the southern portion of Darke County. “I am thrilled to continue to serve my community...
