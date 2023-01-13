ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#6. Maryland

- Millennial household median income: $94,336 (4.5% above state median for all ages)

- Millennial population share: 26.7% (#17 highest nationally)

- Millennial unemployment rate: 6.1% (#43 lowest nationally)

baltimorefishbowl.com

Four bills that could have big impact on health in Maryland

The Maryland state legislature is officially in session and with it come nearly 300 bills that were pre-filed by lawmakers to be taken under consideration. A handful of those have the potential to directly affect the health and well-being of Marylanders this year or in the near future. Better access...
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Gov.-elect Moore announces more Cabinet appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's Gov.-elect Wes Moore announced additional Cabinet appointments on Tuesday, a day before he's scheduled to be sworn in as governor. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day will be the housing and community development secretary, the incoming administration announced. Kevin Atticks has been named the state's agriculture...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Lottery players snag six-figure prizes

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Mega Millions was the hot Lottery topic last week as the jackpot exceeded $1 billion, but the biggest wins in Maryland came on Powerball and scratch-off tickets. The top prize of the week came from a Lady Luck scratch-off ticket sold in Annapolis worth $250,000, followed...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Salisbury Mayor Appointed to Gov. Moore's Cabinet

Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been appointed to a cabinet position in Maryland Governor Elect Wes Moore's new administration. Just a day before Moore's inauguration, the Governor Elect announced another handful of cabinet positions. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day has been named Secretary of Housing and Community Development.
SALISBURY, MD
firefighternation.com

Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past

Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Study: Maryland ranked as 2023’s 5th worst state to drive in

BALTIMORE, MD—With traffic congestion costing U.S. drivers an average of 51 hours and $869 during 2022, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst States to Drive in. Maryland placed at the bottom of the list, coming in at No. 46 out...
MARYLAND STATE
shoredailynews.com

Oyster Grant awarded to Shore

A $10,000 grant geared towards oyster restoration and longer growing periods was awarded to the Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission and Long Creek Oyster Company, according to an announcement made Saturday. The Chesapeake Oyster Alliance and the Chesapeake Bay Trust gave 13 grants to various organizations in Virginia and Maryland to...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mashed

Maryland's Decadent State Cake Is Named For A Disappearing Island

While Maryland's best-known food may be the crab cake, the state is known for other foods including lemon sticks, snowballs (even Jimmy Fallon's a fan of these), the Lazy Susan Preakness cocktail, and Natty Bo, the beer that's brewed, as per its jingle, in the "land of pleasant living." Maryland also has quite a few desserts to call its own, with Maryland Manual On-Line (the dash is theirs) listing peach pot pie, Elkridge huckleberry pudding, and Lord and Lady Baltimore cakes among the state's specialties. One of the most uniquely Maryland treats, however, may be the multi-layer Smith Island Cake that has been adopted as the official state dessert.
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Maryland legislative leaders prioritize filling state job vacancies

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland legislative leaders are making a new priority to fill vacancies across state government. Some state agencies have anywhere from 10% to 30% vacancies. According to the Maryland Department of Budget and Management, the state has 10,000 open positions to fill, which includes budgeted and unbudgeted positions, as well as 2,800 abolished positions.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
MARYLAND STATE
