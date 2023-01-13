ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

#37. North Carolina

- Millennial household median income: $70,049 (12.2% above state median for all ages)

- Millennial population share: 26.0% (#27 highest nationally)

- Millennial unemployment rate: 5.1% (#31 lowest nationally)

carolinacoastonline.com

Gunfire damages another North Carolina substation, no outage caused

STATESVILLE (AP) — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that a substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no outages. EnergyUnited said in a news release that an alarm early Tuesday alerted it to an equipment problem at the substation in Randolph County north of Charlotte. The news release said that crews found damage to the substation from an apparent gunshot and that law enforcement was notified.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

According to this poll, expansion of Medicaid greatly wanted in North Carolina

(The Center Square) – A new poll from the American Cancer Society shows a majority of North Carolina voters want the state to expand Medicaid, including most Republicans. Strategic Partners Solutions, LLC on Tuesday published the results of a poll conducted in mid-December on behalf of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network that gauged voters’ attitudes. Pollsters posed a series of leading questions to 500 likely voters Dec. 10-12,...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson calls for North Carolina to become ‘destination state for life’ in anti-abortion speech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Mark Robinson, the Guilford County native who rose to be lieutenant governor largely based on a reputation for making pointed and sometimes incendiary speeches, delivered one Saturday that clearly reinforced his opposition to abortion. Robinson was the keynote speaker at North Carolina Right to Life’s 25th annual Rally and March for […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Someone In North Carolina Won A Million Dollars, Do They Know It?

Come out come out wherever you are. Someone in North Carolina won a million dollars, do they know it? Everyone knows the billion dollars went to some lucky someone in Maine, but there is a million-dollar winner out there that has six months to claim their prize. The million dollar...
CHARLOTTE, NC
publicradioeast.org

Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina

COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wraltechwire.com

Guest opinion: NC’s Indian-American CEOs are only the tip of the iceberg

Editor’s note: Steve S. Rao is a Council Member At Large and Former Mayor Pro Tem for the Town of Morrisville and an Opinion Writer for WRAL Tech Wire. He served on the Board of the New American Economy, now the American Immigration Council, and on the NC League of Municipalities Race and Equity Task Force. He is a regular contributing writer to WRAL TechWire.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
biltmorebeacon.com

Hikers rejoice: 2023 marks 'Year of the Trail' in N.C.

Trails will take center stage in North Carolina this year, with 2023 being official designated as the Year of the Trail. Year of the Trail will celebrate and draw attention to North Carolina’s vast network of trails, greenways and blueways showcasing the state’s diverse landscapes. It is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in state history and aims to establish North Carolina as “The Great Trails State.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare 2nd to file protest after losing out on North Carolina state health plan contract

UMR, a subsidiary of UnitedHealthcare, is protesting North Carolina's decision to award its state health plan contract to Aetna, the Winston-Salem Journal reported Jan. 15. North Carolina State Treasurer Dale Folwell said Jan. 4 that the state would turn over management of its health plan for state employees to Aetna in 2025. The contract includes healthcare spending of more than $17.5 billion over five years.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
