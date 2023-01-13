33. Indiana

Related
These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns
A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
momswhothink.com
The 22 Best Camps In Indiana Today
cbs4indy.com
Will In-N-Out ever come to Indiana? This is what the company told us
INDIANAPOLIS — After In-N-Out made history with the announcement of its plans to expand east to Tennessee, many Americans living east of the Mississippi River are left wondering, “What about us?”. For Hoosiers, the answer (for now) is if you want a double-double “animal style,” you’ll need to...
Report finds habit costs Hoosier smokers $2.5M
(The Center Square) – The dangers of smoking cigarettes are well known, but a recent study by WalletHub determined how much the habit can cost people in Indiana and other states. According to the study, cost per smoker in Indiana is nearly $2.5 million. The website devoted to promoting...
WISH-TV
Addressing the nursing shortage in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nurses are in high demand in Indiana. There’s too many patients, and not enough nurses. Chief Nursing Officer from Ascension St. Vincent, Cindy Adams, and Dean of the Marian University Leighton School of Nursing, Dorothy Gomez, joined DayBreak to talk about the shortage and encourage people to come explore nursing opportunities.
'I'm tired of this' | Hoosiers fighting for better tenant laws
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1967, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech called "The Other America." He describes what America was like for two different classes of people. Now, decades later, certain aspects of King's speech still ring true. "The federal Fair Housing Act (FHA) of 1968 was passed...
Indiana is the 10th best state to drive in, study shows
INDIANA (WEHT) — A new study from WalletHub suggests the Hoosier State is one of the best states to drive in. Thanks to the state’s relatively low cost of ownership and good access to vehicles, Indiana placed itself higher than roughly 80% of the country. Source: WalletHub Other factors experts looked at included traffic, infrastructure […]
WISH-TV
Taking a closer look at the RV industry in Indiana
Indiana is known as the recreational vehicle capital of the world, and 80% of the world’s RV factories are located in northern Indiana. This week’s “Industry Focus” segment highlights the RV industry across the state. We spoke with Ken Eckstein, Owner of Mount Comfort RV, about...
IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget
When Gov. Eric Holcomb presented his agenda earlier this month, not everyone was on board. In particular, some Democrats questioned new dollars for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), a quasi-public agency that isn’t beholden to the same public reporting and transparency rules as other government agencies. “We just continue to give them a blank […] The post IEDC moves for massive funding increase and flexibility in new state budget appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
It’s Illegal to Take Photos at These Indiana Locations
Most of us are taking photos all the time. For social media purposes, we try to get the best photo in cool and unique places. Some of the places we take photos are dangerous and even illegal. Whether your photos are taken with your phone or taken by a professional...
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
korncountry.com
DNR begins $30 million Monon South Trail development
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will award $29.5 million to acquire and begin the development of the 62.3-mile Monon South Trail. Once constructed, the trail, spanning five counties in Southern Indiana, will be the longest contiguous recreational trail in Indiana. Gov. Holcomb discussed the plan in his State of the State address last week.
newsfromthestates.com
Proposal seeks to change Constitution — and who has right to bail in Indiana
There's no absolute right to bail on the federal level — just an Eighth Amendment protection against "excessive" bail. Indiana, in contrast, has just two non-bailable charges. (Getty Images) A Bedford Republican wants to change who has the right to bail in Indiana — and it will mean editing...
WHAS 11
'Check washing' nearly costs Indiana business thousands
Have you ever heard of "check washing"? Well, this week a southern Indiana business became all too familiar with the term.
Thoughts on Electric Semi-Trucks from Logistics Leaders
Heavy electric vehicles are becoming a viable option for Hoosier transportation and logistics firms, but it takes a lot of effort and major investments to switch over an entire fleet. Even more so when that fleet is vital to countless other industries. So where do things stand at this point?
WIBC.com
Man Wanted in Two States Caught in Indiana After Wild Police Chase
WHITESTOWN, Ind. — A man wanted for a parole violation and terrorist threats in two states was caught Monday in Indiana. Whitestown Police say Marcus Curtis, a 26-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio, was spotted weaving through traffic Monday morning around 3 o’clock on I-65 southbound near the I-865 dogleg. A police officer tried to pull him over because he thought Curtis may be drunk driving, but Curtis did not pull over.
Toxic Cleanup: How to Clean a Coal Ash Pond
Coal ash pond cleanups have become a major environmental topic throughout the country lately, and lots of hazardous work on these sites has been taking place right here in Indiana. We’re going to take a dive into some of the nastiest details that we can dig up to keep our readers informed about what coal ash ponds are, why they’re so toxic, and what kinds of things are being done to rehabilitate these locations. So, get your boots on because we’re going to get dirty.
eaglecountryonline.com
Proposed Bill Would Incentivize More Military Members to Call Indiana 'Home'
INDIANAPOLIS – State Representative Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) has authored legislation would help Indiana’s active military members. House Bill 1034 would phase in a complete income-tax exemption for military pay for active members of the armed forces of the United States. Currently, active military members can qualify for a...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana experiences moderate levels of influenza, COVID-19 cases remain low with zero mpox cases in Monroe County
Indiana saw moderate levels of influenza last week, while COVID-19 and mpox cases decreased. The Indiana Department of Health’s last Influenza update, covering the week ending Jan. 7, reflected moderate levels of influenza-like illness statewide. There were 18 influenza-associated deaths in Indiana during the week of Jan. 1-7. There...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Herald News
